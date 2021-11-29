 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Oklahoma fans are melting down over Lincoln Riley leaving for USC

This is going well.

By James Dator
It’s been a rough 48 hours for Oklahoma fans as the Sooners are dealing with the reality that star coach Lincoln Riley is leaving Norman to become the new coach of USC. The Trojans’ search, which lasted for months, resulted in poaching Riley and, well, Sooner backers are handling it poorly to say the least.

This isn’t anger. That part is natural. We’re witnessing a full-blown Oklahoma freak out the likes of which the team has never really seen before. You have to go back to 1947 to find the last time a Sooners coach bailed for another job ... and it shows.

There are traitor banners

Comparisons to Satan

Allegations he’s WORSE than Satan a ... gasp liberal

And tax bracket based schadenfreude

I, for one, can’t believe a millionaire 38-year-old would rather live in Southern California than Oklahoma, but it wouldn’t be the first time I’ve been surprised. At this point I’m expecting a class action lawsuit to be filed shortly declaring emotional distress and damages from a coach leaving the state.

Maybe chill out just a little Oklahoma, it’ll be okay.

