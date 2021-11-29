Oklahoma fans are melting down over Lincoln Riley leaving for USC

It’s been a rough 48 hours for Oklahoma fans as the Sooners are dealing with the reality that star coach Lincoln Riley is leaving Norman to become the new coach of USC. The Trojans’ search, which lasted for months, resulted in poaching Riley and, well, Sooner backers are handling it poorly to say the least.

This isn’t anger. That part is natural. We’re witnessing a full-blown Oklahoma freak out the likes of which the team has never really seen before. You have to go back to 1947 to find the last time a Sooners coach bailed for another job ... and it shows.

There are traitor banners

People are taking this well in Norman. Credit anonymous source via Instagram DMs. pic.twitter.com/Pm2owPPbWU — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 29, 2021

Comparisons to Satan

Who is worse? Lincoln Riley or Satan? #Oklahoma fan believes it might be Lincoln. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Ij0UW1HPU7 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) November 28, 2021

Allegations he’s WORSE than Satan a ... gasp liberal

Lincoln Riley's politics is what caused him to leave #Oklahoma for #USC. pic.twitter.com/qLwuFM89eR — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) November 29, 2021

And tax bracket based schadenfreude

For those upset that Lincoln Riley is moving to SC, be comforted that he will pay $58,227.85 in income taxes plus 12.3% of the amount over $599,012 for the privilege of living in California. That’s compared to $255 plus 5% over $12,201 in Norman. #LincolnRiley #BoomerSooner — Clark Jolley (@ClarkJolley) November 29, 2021

I, for one, can’t believe a millionaire 38-year-old would rather live in Southern California than Oklahoma, but it wouldn’t be the first time I’ve been surprised. At this point I’m expecting a class action lawsuit to be filed shortly declaring emotional distress and damages from a coach leaving the state.

Maybe chill out just a little Oklahoma, it’ll be okay.