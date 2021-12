Mark Emmert said the toughest job in America is university president. Here are some harder jobs.

NCAA president Mark Emmert believes that being a university president is a very, very difficult. How tough does he think it is? Tougher than literally any other job.

NCAA president Mark Emmert: “Being a university president is the hardest job in America" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2021

I’ll definitely agree that being a president of a university is not an easy job. There’s a lot of responsibility involved. You have to make sure every piece is working well within the organization, alumni are happy, that the school is raking in a ton of money, and after all that is done you need to consider ensuring folks going into massive amounts of debt are able to get an education.

This got me thinking: Is Emmert right? Is any job more difficult in America than being a university president? After a lot of thought I narrowed down a list of jobs from Career Planner to a carefully curated list of jobs that I think are more difficult. Here they are in alphabetical order.

Able Seamen Accountant Accountants and Auditors Actuaries Acupuncturists Acute Care Nurses Adapted Physical Education Specialists Adjustment Clerks Administrative Law Judges, Adjudicators, and Hearing Officers Administrative Services Managers Adult Literacy, Remedial Education, and GED Teachers and Instructors Advanced Practice Psychiatric Nurses Advertising and Promotions Managers Advertising Sales Agents Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technicians Aerospace Engineers Agents and Business Managers of Artists, Performers, and Athletes Agricultural and Food Science Technicians Agricultural Crop Farm Managers Agricultural Engineers Agricultural Equipment Operators Agricultural Inspectors Agricultural Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary Agricultural Technicians Agricultural Workers, All Other Air Crew Members Air Crew Officers Air Traffic Controllers Aircraft Body and Bonded Structure Repairers Aircraft Cargo Handling Supervisors Aircraft Engine Specialists Aircraft Launch and Recovery Officers Aircraft Launch and Recovery Specialists Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians Aircraft Rigging Assemblers Aircraft Structure Assemblers, Precision Aircraft Structure, Surfaces, Rigging, and Systems Assemblers Aircraft Systems Assemblers, Precision Airfield Operations Specialists Airframe-and-Power-Plant Mechanics Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers Allergists and Immunologists Ambulance Drivers and Attendants, Except Emergency Medical Technicians Amusement and Recreation Attendants Anesthesiologist Assistants Anesthesiologists Animal Breeders Animal Control Workers Animal Scientists Animal Trainers Anthropologists Anthropologists and Archeologists Anthropology and Archeology Teachers, Postsecondary Appraisers and Assessors of Real Estate Appraisers, Real Estate Aquacultural Managers Arbitrators, Mediators, and Conciliators Archeologists Architects, Except Landscape and Naval Architectural and Civil Drafters Architectural Drafters Architecture Teachers, Postsecondary Archivists Area, Ethnic, and Cultural Studies Teachers, Postsecondary Armored Assault Vehicle Crew Members Armored Assault Vehicle Officers Art Directors Art Therapists Art, Drama, and Music Teachers, Postsecondary Artillery and Missile Crew Members Artillery and Missile Officers Artists and Related Workers, All Other Assemblers and Fabricators, All Other Assessors Astronomers Athletes and Sports Competitors Athletic Trainers Atmospheric and Space Scientists Atmospheric, Earth, Marine, and Space Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary Audio and Video Equipment Technicians Audiologist Audio-Visual Collections Specialists Auditors Automatic Teller Machine Servicers Automotive Body and Related Repairers Automotive Engineering Technicians Automotive Engineers Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers Automotive Master Mechanics Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics Automotive Specialty Technicians Auxiliary Equipment Operators, Power Aviation Inspectors Avionics Technicians Baggage Porters and Bellhops Bailiffs Bakers, Bread and Pastry Bakers, Manufacturing Barbers Baristas Bartenders Battery Repairers Bench Workers, Jewelry Bicycle Repairers Bill and Account Collectors Billing and Posting Clerks and Machine Operators Billing, Cost, and Rate Clerks Billing, Posting, and Calculating Machine Operators Bindery Machine Operators and Tenders Bindery Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Bindery Workers Biochemical Engineers Biochemists Biochemists and Biophysicists Biofuels Processing Technicians Biofuels Production Managers Biofuels/Biodiesel Technology and Product Development Managers Bioinformatics Scientists Bioinformatics Technicians Biological Science Teachers, Postsecondary Biological Scientists, All Other Biological Technicians Biologists Biomass Plant Technicians Biomass Power Plant Managers Biomedical Engineers Biophysicists Biostatisticians Boat Builders and Shipwrights Boiler Operators and Tenders, Low Pressure Boilermakers Bookbinders Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks Brattice Builders Brazers Brickmasons and Blockmasons Bridge and Lock Tenders Broadcast News Analysts Broadcast Technicians Brokerage Clerks Brownfield Redevelopment Specialists and Site Managers Budget Analysts Buffing and Polishing Set-Up Operators Building Cleaning Workers, All Other Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists Bus Drivers, School Bus Drivers, Transit and Intercity Business Continuity Planners Business Intelligence Analysts Business Operations Specialists, All Other Business Teachers, Postsecondary Butchers and Meat Cutters Cabinetmakers and Bench Carpenters Calibration and Instrumentation Technicians Camera and Photographic Equipment Repairers Camera Operators Camera Operators, Television, Video, and Motion Picture Captains, Mates, and Pilots of Water Vessels Caption Writers Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians Cargo and Freight Agents Carpenter Assemblers and Repairers Carpenters Carpet Installers Cartographers and Photogrammetrists Cartoonists Cashiers Casting Machine Set-Up Operators Ceiling Tile Installers Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers Cementing and Gluing Machine Operators and Tenders Central Office and PBX Installers and Repairers Central Office Operators Chefs and Head Cooks Chemical Engineers Chemical Equipment Controllers and Operators Chemical Equipment Operators and Tenders Chemical Equipment Tenders Chemical Plant and System Operators Chemical Technicians Chemistry Teachers, Postsecondary Chemists Chief Executives Chief Sustainability Officers Child Care Workers Child Support, Missing Persons, and Unemployment Insurance Fraud Investigators Child, Family, and School Social Workers Chiropractors Choreographers City Planning Aides Civil Drafters Civil Engineering Technicians Civil Engineers Claims Adjusters, Examiners, and Investigators Claims Examiners, Property and Casualty Insurance Claims Takers, Unemployment Benefits Cleaners of Vehicles and Equipment Cleaning, Washing, and Metal Pickling Equipment Operators and Tenders Clergy Climate Change Analysts Clinical Data Managers Clinical Nurse Specialists Clinical Psychologists Clinical Research Coordinators Clinical, Counseling, and School Psychologists Coaches and Scouts Coating, Painting, and Spraying Machine Operators and Tenders Coil Winders, Tapers, and Finishers Coin, Vending, and Amusement Machine Servicers and Repairers Combination Machine Tool Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Combination Machine Tool Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Combined Food Preparation and Serving Workers, Including Fast Food Command and Control Center Officers Command and Control Center Specialists Commercial and Industrial Designers Commercial Divers Commercial Pilots Communication Equipment Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers Communications Equipment Operators, All Other Communications Teachers, Postsecondary Community and Social Service Specialists, All Other Community Health Workers Compensation and Benefits Managers Compensation, Benefits, and Job Analysis Specialists Compliance Managers Compliance Officers, Except Agriculture, Construction, Health and Safety, and Transportation Composers Computer and Information Research Scientists Computer and Information Scientists, Research Computer and Information Systems Managers Computer Hardware Engineers Computer Network Architects Computer Network Support Specialists Computer Operators Computer Programmer Computer Science Teachers, Postsecondary Computer Security Specialists Computer Software Engineers, Applications Computer Software Engineers, Systems Software Computer Specialists, All Other Computer Support Specialists Computer Systems Analyst Computer Systems Analysts Computer Systems Engineers/Architects Computer User Support Specialists Computer, Automated Teller, and Office Machine Repairers Computer-Controlled Machine Tool Operators, Metal and Plastic Concierges Conservation Scientists Construction and Building Inspectors Construction and Related Workers, All Other Construction Carpenters Construction Drillers Construction Laborers Construction Managers Continuous Mining Machine Operators Control and Valve Installers and Repairers, Except Mechanical Door Conveyor Operators and Tenders Cooks, All Other Cooks, Fast Food Cooks, Institution and Cafeteria Cooks, Private Household Cooks, Restaurant Cooks, Short Order Cooling and Freezing Equipment Operators and Tenders Copy Writers Coroners Correctional Officers and Jailers Correspondence Clerks Cost Estimators Costume Attendants Counseling Psychologists Counselors, All Other Counter and Rental Clerks Counter Attendants, Cafeteria, Food Concession, and Coffee Shop Couriers and Messengers Court Clerks Court Reporters Court, Municipal, and License Clerks Craft Artists Crane and Tower Operators Creative Writers Credit Analysts Credit Authorizers Credit Authorizers, Checkers, and Clerks Credit Checkers Criminal Investigators and Special Agents Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Teachers, Postsecondary Critical Care Nurses Crossing Guards Crushing, Grinding, and Polishing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Curators Custom Tailors Customer Service Representatives Customer Service Representatives, Utilities Customs Brokers Cutters and Trimmers, Hand Cutting and Slicing Machine Operators and Tenders Cutting and Slicing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Cutting, Punching, and Press Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Cytogenetic Technologists Cytotechnologists Dancers Data Entry Keyers Data Processing Equipment Repairers Data Warehousing Specialists Database Administrator Database Architects Demonstrators and Product Promoters Dental Assistants Dental Hygienists Dental Laboratory Technicians Dentists, All Other Specialists Dentists, General Dermatologists Derrick Operators, Oil and Gas Design Printing Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Designers, All Other Desktop Publishers Detectives and Criminal Investigators Diagnostic Medical Sonographers Dietetic Technicians Dietitians and Nutritionists Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers Directors- Stage, Motion Pictures, Television, and Radio Directors, Religious Activities and Education Directory Assistance Operators Dishwashers Dispatchers, Except Police, Fire, and Ambulance Distance Learning Coordinators Document Management Specialists Door-To-Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers Dot Etchers Drafters, All Other Dragline Operators Dredge Operators Drilling and Boring Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Driver-Sales Workers Drywall and Ceiling Tile Installers Drywall Installers Duplicating Machine Operators Earth Drillers, Except Oil and Gas Economics Teachers, Postsecondary Economists Editors Education Administrators, All Other Education Administrators, Elementary and Secondary School Education Administrators, Postsecondary Education Administrators, Preschool and Child Care Center—Program Education Teachers, Postsecondary Education, Training, and Library Workers, All Other Educational Psychologists Educational, Vocational, and School Counselors Electric Home Appliance and Power Tool Repairers Electric Meter Installers and Repairers Electric Motor and Switch Assemblers and Repairers Electric Motor, Power Tool, and Related Repairers Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technicians Electrical and Electronic Equipment Assemblers Electrical and Electronic Inspectors and Testers Electrical and Electronics Drafters Electrical and Electronics Installers and Repairers, Transportation Equipment Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Commercial and Industrial Equipment Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Powerhouse, Substation, and Relay Electrical Drafters Electrical Engineering Technicians Electrical Engineering Technologists Electrical Engineers Electrical Parts Reconditioners Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers Electricians Electrolytic Plating and Coating Machine Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Electrolytic Plating and Coating Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Electromechanical Engineering Technologists Electromechanical Equipment Assemblers Electro-Mechanical Technicians Electronic Drafters Electronic Equipment Installers and Repairers, Motor Vehicles Electronic Home Entertainment Equipment Installers and Repairers Electronic Masking System Operators Electronics Engineering Technicians Electronics Engineering Technologists Electronics Engineers, Except Computer Electrotypers and Stereotypers Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education Elevator Installers and Repairers Eligibility Interviewers, Government Programs Embalmers Embossing Machine Set-Up Operators Emergency Management Directors Emergency Management Specialists Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics Employment Interviewers, Private or Public Employment Service Employment, Recruitment, and Placement Specialists Endoscopy Technicians Energy Auditors Energy Brokers Energy Engineers Engine and Other Machine Assemblers Engineering Managers Engineering Teachers, Postsecondary Engineering Technicians, Except Drafters, All Other Engineers, All Other English Language and Literature Teachers, Postsecondary Engraver Set-Up Operators Engravers, Hand Engravers—Carvers Entertainers and Performers, Sports and Related Workers, All Other Entertainment Attendants and Related Workers, All Other Environmental Compliance Inspectors Environmental Economists Environmental Engineering Technicians Environmental Engineers Environmental Restoration Planners Environmental Science and Protection Technicians, Including Health Environmental Science Teachers, Postsecondary Environmental Scientists and Specialists, Including Health Epidemiologists Equal Opportunity Representatives and Officers Etchers Etchers and Engravers Etchers, Hand Excavating and Loading Machine and Dragline Operators Excavating and Loading Machine Operators Executive Secretaries and Administrative Assistants Exercise Physiologists Exhibit Designers Explosives Workers, Ordnance Handling Experts, and Blasters Extraction Workers, All Other Extruding and Drawing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Extruding and Forming Machine Operators and Tenders, Synthetic or Glass Fibers Extruding and Forming Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Synthetic and Glass Fibers Extruding, Forming, Pressing, and Compacting Machine Operators and Tenders Extruding, Forming, Pressing, and Compacting Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Extruding, Forming, Pressing, and Compacting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Fabric and Apparel Patternmakers Fabric Menders, Except Garment Fallers Family and General Practitioners Farm and Home Management Advisors Farm and Ranch Managers Farm Equipment Mechanics Farm Labor Contractor Farm Labor Contractors Farm, Ranch, and Other Agricultural Managers Farmers and Ranchers Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse Farmworkers, Farm and Ranch Animals Fashion Designers Fence Erectors Fiber Product Cutting Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Fiberglass Laminators and Fabricators File Clerks Film and Video Editors Film Laboratory Technicians Financial Analysts Financial Examiners Financial Managers Financial Managers, Branch or Department Financial Quantitative Analysts Financial Specialists, All Other Fine Artists, Including Painters, Sculptors, and Illustrators Fire Fighters Fire Inspectors Fire Inspectors and Investigators Fire Investigators Fire-Prevention and Protection Engineers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors - Agricultural Crop Workers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors - Animal Care Workers, Except Livestock First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors - Animal Husbandry Workers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors - Fishery Workers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors - Horticultural Workers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors - Landscaping Workers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors - Logging Workers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors- Construction Trades Workers First-Line Supervisors and Manager-Supervisors- Extractive Workers First-Line Supervisors of Agricultural Crop and Horticultural Workers First-Line Supervisors of Animal Husbandry and Animal Care Workers First-Line Supervisors, Administrative Support First-Line Supervisors, Customer Service First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Air Crew Members First-Line Supervisors-Managers of All Other Tactical Operations Specialists First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Correctional Officers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Food Preparation and Serving Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Helpers, Laborers, and Material Movers, Hand First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Housekeeping and Janitorial Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Landscaping, Lawn Service, and Groundskeeping Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Non-Retail Sales Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Office and Administrative Support Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Personal Service Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Police and Detectives First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Production and Operating Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Retail Sales Workers First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Transportation and Material-Moving Machine and Vehicle Operators First-Line Supervisors-Managers of Weapons Specialists—Crew Members First-Line Supervisors-Managers, Protective Service Workers, All Other Fish and Game Wardens Fish Hatchery Managers Fishers and Related Fishing Workers Fitness and Wellness Coordinators Fitness Trainers and Aerobics Instructors Fitters, Structural Metal- Precision Flight Attendant Floor Layers, Except Carpet, Wood, and Hard Tiles Floor Sanders and Finishers Floral Designers Food and Tobacco Roasting, Baking, and Drying Machine Operators and Tenders Food Batchmakers Food Cooking Machine Operators and Tenders Food Preparation and Serving Related Workers, All Other Food Preparation Workers Food Science Technicians Food Scientists and Technologists Food Servers, Nonrestaurant Food Service Managers Foreign Language and Literature Teachers, Postsecondary Forensic Science Technicians Forest and Conservation Technicians Forest and Conservation Workers Forest Fire Fighters Forest Fire Fighting and Prevention Supervisors Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists Foresters Forestry and Conservation Science Teachers, Postsecondary Forging Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Foundry Mold and Coremakers Frame Wirers, Central Office Fraud Examiners, Investigators and Analysts Freight and Cargo Inspectors Freight Forwarders Freight Inspectors Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand Fuel Cell Engineers Fuel Cell Technicians Fundraisers Funeral Attendants Funeral Directors Furnace, Kiln, Oven, Drier, and Kettle Operators and Tenders Furniture Finishers Gaming and Sports Book Writers and Runners Gaming Cage Workers Gaming Change Persons and Booth Cashiers Gaming Dealers Gaming Managers Gaming Service Workers, All Other Gaming Supervisors Gaming Surveillance Officers and Gaming Investigators Gas Appliance Repairers Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators Gas Compressor Operators Gas Distribution Plant Operators Gas Plant Operators Gas Processing Plant Operators Gas Pumping Station Operators Gaugers Gem and Diamond Workers General and Operations Managers General Farmworkers Genetic Counselors Geneticists Geodetic Surveyors Geographers Geographic Information Systems Technicians Geography Teachers, Postsecondary Geological and Petroleum Technicians Geological Data Technicians Geological Sample Test Technicians Geologists Geoscientists, Except Hydrologists and Geographers Geospatial Information Scientists and Technologists Geothermal Production Managers Geothermal Technicians Glass Blowers, Molders, Benders, and Finishers Glass Cutting Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Glaziers Government Property Inspectors and Investigators Government Service Executives Grader, Bulldozer, and Scraper Operators Graders and Sorters, Agricultural Products Graduate Teaching Assistants Graphic Designers Green Marketers Grinding and Polishing Workers, Hand Grinding, Honing, Lapping, and Deburring Machine Set-Up Operators Grinding, Lapping, Polishing, and Buffing Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Grips and Set-Up Workers, Motion Picture Sets, Studios, and Stages Grounds Maintenance Workers, All Other Hairdressers, Hairstylists, and Cosmetologists Hand and Portable Power Tool Repairers Hand Compositors and Typesetters Hazardous Materials Removal Workers Health and Safety Engineers, Except Mining Safety Engineers and Inspectors Health Diagnosing and Treating Practitioners, All Other Health Educators Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary Health Technologists and Technicians, All Other Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Workers, All Other Healthcare Support Workers, All Other Hearing Aid Specialists Heat Treating Equipment Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Heat Treating, Annealing, and Tempering Machine Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Heaters, Metal and Plastic Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanics Heating Equipment Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers Helpers, Construction Trades, All Other Helpers—Brickmasons, Blockmasons, Stonemasons, and Tile and Marble Setters Helpers—Carpenters Helpers—Electricians Helpers—Extraction Workers Helpers—Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Workers Helpers—Painters, Paperhangers, Plasterers, and Stucco Masons Helpers—Pipelayers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters Helpers—Production Workers Helpers—Roofers Highway Maintenance Workers Highway Patrol Pilots Historians History Teachers, Postsecondary Histotechnologists and Histologic Technicians Hoist and Winch Operators Home Appliance Installers Home Appliance Repairers Home Economics Teachers, Postsecondary Home Health Aides Hospitalists Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks Housekeeping Supervisors Human Factors Engineers and Ergonomists Human Resources Assistants, Except Payroll and Timekeeping Human Resources Manager Human Resources Managers Human Resources Managers, All Other Human Resources, Training, and Labor Relations Specialists, All Other Hunters and Trappers Hydroelectric Plant Technicians Hydroelectric Production Managers Hydrologists Immigration and Customs Inspectors Industrial Ecologists Industrial Engineering Technicians Industrial Engineering Technologists Industrial Engineers Industrial Machinery Mechanics Industrial Production Managers Industrial Safety and Health Engineers Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators Industrial-Organizational Psychologists Infantry Infantry Officers Informatics Nurse Specialists Information and Record Clerks, All Other Information Security Analysts Information Technology Project Managers Inspectors, Testers, Sorters, Samplers, and Weighers Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Workers, All Other Instructional Coordinators Instructional Designers and Technologists Insulation Workers, Floor, Ceiling, and Wall Insulation Workers, Mechanical Insurance Adjusters, Examiners, and Investigators Insurance Appraisers, Auto Damage Insurance Claims and Policy Processing Clerks Insurance Claims Clerks Insurance Policy Processing Clerks Insurance Sales Agents Insurance Underwriters Intelligence Analysts Interior Designers Internists, General Interpreters and Translators Interviewers, Except Eligibility and Loan Investment Fund Managers Investment Underwriters Irradiated-Fuel Handlers Janitorial Supervisors Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners Jewelers Jewelers and Precious Stone and Metal Workers Job Printers Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates Judicial Law Clerks Keyboard Instrument Repairers and Tuners Kindergarten Teachers, Except Special Education Labor Relations Specialists Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand Landscape Architects Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers Lathe and Turning Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Laundry and Drycleaning Machine Operators and Tenders, Except Pressing Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers Law Clerks Law Teachers, Postsecondary Lawn Service Managers Lawyers Lay-Out Workers, Metal and Plastic Legal Secretaries Legal Support Workers, All Other Legislators Letterpress Setters and Set-Up Operators Librarians Library Assistants, Clerical Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary Library Technicians License Clerks Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses Licensing Examiners and Inspectors Life Scientists, All Other Life, Physical, and Social Science Technicians, All Other Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers Loading Machine Operators, Underground Mining Loan Counselor Loan Counselors Loan Interviewers and Clerks Loan Officers Locker Room, Coatroom, and Dressing Room Attendants Locksmiths and Safe Repairers Locomotive Engineers Locomotive Firers Lodging Managers Log Graders and Scalers Logging Equipment Operators Logging Tractor Operators Logging Workers, All Other Logisticians Logistics Analysts Logistics Engineers Logistics Managers Loss Prevention Managers Low Vision Therapists, Orientation and Mobility Specialists, and Vision Rehabilitation Therapists Machine Feeders and Offbearers Machinists Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners Mail Clerks and Mail Machine Operators, Except Postal Service Mail Clerks, Except Mail Machine Operators and Postal Service Mail Machine Operators, Preparation and Handling Maintenance and Repair Worker Maintenance and Repair Workers, General Maintenance Workers, Machinery Makeup Artists, Theatrical and Performance Management Analysts Managers, All Other Manicurists and Pedicurists Manufactured Building and Mobile Home Installers Manufacturing Engineering Technologists Manufacturing Engineers Manufacturing Production Technicians Mapping Technicians Marine Architects Marine Cargo Inspectors Marine Engineers Marine Engineers and Naval Architects Market Research Analysts Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists Marketing Managers Marking and Identification Printing Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Marking Clerks Marriage and Family Therapists Massage Therapists Material Moving Workers, All Other Materials Engineers Materials Inspectors Materials Scientists Mates- Ship, Boat, and Barge Mathematical Science Occupations, All Other Mathematical Science Teachers, Postsecondary Mathematical Technicians Mathematicians Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers Mechanical Door Repairers Mechanical Drafters Mechanical Engineering Technicians Mechanical Engineering Technologists Mechanical Engineers Mechanical Inspectors Mechatronics Engineers Media and Communication Equipment Workers, All Other Media and Communication Workers, All Other Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technicians Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists Medical and Health Services Managers Medical and Public Health Social Workers Medical Appliance Technicians Medical Assistants Medical Equipment Preparers Medical Equipment Repairers Medical Records and Health Information Technicians Medical Scientists, Except Epidemiologists Medical Secretaries Medical Transcriptionists Meeting and Convention Planners Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers Mental Health Counselors Merchandise Displayers and Window Trimmers Metal Fabricators, Structural Metal Products Metal Molding, Coremaking, and Casting Machine Operators and Tenders Metal Molding, Coremaking, and Casting Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Metal Workers and Plastic Workers, All Other Metal-Refining Furnace Operators and Tenders Meter Mechanics Meter Readers, Utilities Methane Landfill Gas Generation System Technicians Methane/Landfill Gas Collection System Operators Microbiologists Microsystems Engineers Middle School Teachers, Except Special and Vocational Education Midwives Military Enlisted Tactical Operations and Air—Weapons Specialists and Crew Members, All Other Military Officer Special and Tactical Operations Leaders—Managers, All Other Milling and Planing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Millwrights Mine Cutting and Channeling Machine Operators Mining and Geological Engineers, Including Mining Safety Engineers Mining Machine Operators, All Other Mixing and Blending Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Mobile Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Except Engines Model and Mold Makers, Jewelry Model Makers, Metal and Plastic Model Makers, Wood Models Mold Makers, Hand Molders, Shapers, and Casters, Except Metal and Plastic Molding and Casting Workers Molding, Coremaking, and Casting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Molecular and Cellular Biologists Morticians, Undertakers, and Funeral Directors Motion Picture Projectionists Motor Vehicle Inspectors Motor Vehicle Operators, All Other Motorboat Mechanics Motorboat Operators Motorcycle Mechanics Multi-Media Artists and Animators Multiple Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Municipal Clerks Municipal Fire Fighters Municipal Fire Fighting and Prevention Supervisors Museum Technicians and Conservators Music Arrangers and Orchestrators Music Composers and Arrangers Music Directors Music Directors and Composers Music Therapists Musical Instrument Repairers and Tuners Musicians and Singers Musicians, Instrumental Nannies Nanosystems Engineers Nanotechnology Engineering Technicians Nanotechnology Engineering Technologists Natural Sciences Managers Naturopathic Physicians Network and Computer Systems Administrator Network Systems and Data Communications Analysts Neurodiagnostic Technologists Neurologists Neuropsychologists and Clinical Neuropsychologists New Accounts Clerks Non-Destructive Testing Specialists Nonelectrolytic Plating and Coating Machine Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Nonelectrolytic Plating and Coating Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Nonfarm Animal Caretakers Nuclear Engineers Nuclear Equipment Operation Technicians Nuclear Medicine Physicians Nuclear Medicine Technologists Nuclear Monitoring Technicians Nuclear Power Reactor Operators Nuclear Technicians Numerical Control Machine Tool Operators and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Numerical Tool and Process Control Programmers Nurse Anesthetists Nurse Midwives Nurse Practitioners Nursery and Greenhouse Manager Nursery Workers Nursing Aides, Orderlies, and Attendants Nursing Assistants Nursing Instructors and Teachers, Postsecondary Obstetricians and Gynecologists Occupational Health and Safety Specialists Occupational Health and Safety Technicians Occupational Therapist Aides Occupational Therapist Assistants Occupational Therapists Office and Administrative Support Workers, All Other Office Clerks, General Office Machine and Cash Register Servicers Office Machine Operators, Except Computer Offset Lithographic Press Setters and Set-Up Operators Online Merchants Operating Engineers Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators Operations Research Analysts Ophthalmic Laboratory Technicians Ophthalmic Medical Technicians Ophthalmic Medical Technologists Ophthalmologists Optical Instrument Assemblers Opticians, Dispensing Optometrists Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Order Clerks Order Fillers, Wholesale and Retail Sales Orderlies Ordinary Seamen and Marine Oilers Orthodontists Orthoptists Orthotists and Prosthetists Outdoor Power Equipment and Other Small Engine Mechanics Packaging and Filling Machine Operators and Tenders Packers and Packagers, Hand Painters and Illustrators Painters, Construction and Maintenance Painters, Transportation Equipment Painting, Coating, and Decorating Workers Pantograph Engravers Paper Goods Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Paperhangers Paralegals and Legal Assistants Park Naturalists Parking Enforcement Workers Parking Lot Attendants Parts Salespersons Paste-Up Workers Pathologists Patient Representatives Patternmakers, Metal and Plastic Patternmakers, Wood Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators Payroll and Timekeeping Clerks Pediatricians, General Percussion Instrument Repairers and Tuners Personal and Home Care Aides Personal Care and Service Workers, All Other Personal Financial Advisors Personnel Recruiters Pest Control Workers Pesticide Handlers, Sprayers, and Applicators, Vegetation Petroleum Engineers Petroleum Pump System Operators Petroleum Pump System Operators, Refinery Operators, and Gaugers Petroleum Refinery and Control Panel Operators Pewter Casters and Finishers Pharmacists Pharmacy Aides Pharmacy Technicians Philosophy and Religion Teachers, Postsecondary Phlebotomists Photoengravers Photoengraving and Lithographing Machine Operators and Tenders Photographers Photographers, Scientific Photographic Hand Developers Photographic Process Workers Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators Photographic Processing Machine Operators Photographic Reproduction Technicians Photographic Retouchers and Restorers Photonics Engineers Photonics Technicians Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians Physical Scientists, All Other Physical Therapist Aides Physical Therapist Assistants Physical Therapists Physician Assistants Physicians and Surgeons, All Other Physicists Physics Teachers, Postsecondary Pile-Driver Operators Pilots, Ship Pipe Fitters Pipelayers Pipelaying Fitters Plant and System Operators, All Other Plant Scientists Plasterers and Stucco Masons Plastic Molding and Casting Machine Operators and Tenders Plastic Molding and Casting Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Plate Finishers Platemakers Plating and Coating Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Plumbers Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters Podiatrists Poets and Lyricists Poets, Lyricists and Creative Writers Police and Sheriffs Patrol Officers Police Detectives Police Identification and Records Officers Police Patrol Officers Police, Fire, and Ambulance Dispatchers Political Science Teachers, Postsecondary Political Scientists Postal Service Clerks Postal Service Mail Carriers Postal Service Mail Sorters, Processors, and Processing Machine Operators Postmasters and Mail Superintendents Postsecondary Teachers, All Other Potters Pourers and Casters, Metal Power Distributors and Dispatchers Power Generating Plant Operators, Except Auxiliary Equipment Operators Power Plant Operators Precious Metal Workers Precision Agriculture Technicians Precision Devices Inspectors and Testers Precision Dyers Precision Etchers and Engravers, Hand or Machine Precision Instrument and Equipment Repairers, All Other Precision Lens Grinders and Polishers Precision Mold and Pattern Casters, except Nonferrous Metals Precision Pattern and Die Casters, Nonferrous Metals Precision Printing Workers Prepress Technician Prepress Technicians and Workers Preschool Teachers, Except Special Education Press and Press Brake Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Pressers, Delicate Fabrics Pressers, Hand Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials Pressing Machine Operators and Tenders- Textile, Garment, and Related Materials Pressure Vessel Inspectors Preventive Medicine Physicians Print Binding and Finishing Workers Printing Machine Operators Printing Press Machine Operators and Tenders Printing Press Operators Private Detectives and Investigators Private Sector Executives Probation Officers and Correctional Treatment Specialists Procurement Clerks Producers Producers and Directors Product Safety Engineers Production Helpers Production Inspectors, Testers, Graders, Sorters, Samplers, Weighers Production Laborers Production Workers, All Other Production, Planning, and Expediting Clerks Professional Photographers Program Directors Proofreaders and Copy Markers Property, Real Estate, and Community Association Managers Prosthodontists Protective Service Workers, All Other Psychiatric Aides Psychiatric Technicians Psychiatrists Psychologists, All Other Psychology Teachers, Postsecondary Public Address System and Other Announcers Public Relations Managers Public Relations Specialists Public Transportation Inspectors Pump Operators, Except Wellhead Pumpers Punching Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Purchasing Agents and Buyers, Farm Products Purchasing Agents, Except Wholesale, Retail, and Farm Products Purchasing Managers Quality Control Analysts Quality Control Systems Managers Radar and Sonar Technicians Radiation Therapists Radio and Television Announcers Radio Frequency Identification Device Specialists Radio Mechanic Radio Mechanics Radio Operators Radiologic Technician Radiologic Technicians Radiologic Technologists Radiologic Technologists and Technicians Radiologists Rail Car Repairers Rail Transportation Workers, All Other Rail Yard Engineers, Dinkey Operators, and Hostlers Railroad Brake, Signal, and Switch Operators Railroad Conductors and Yardmasters Railroad Inspectors Railroad Yard Workers Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators Range Managers Real Estate Brokers Real Estate Sales Agents Receptionists and Information Clerks Recreation and Fitness Studies Teachers, Postsecondary Recreation Workers Recreational Therapists Recreational Vehicle Service Technicians Recycling and Reclamation Workers Recycling Coordinators Reed or Wind Instrument Repairers and Tuners Refractory Materials Repairers, Except Brickmasons Refrigeration Mechanics Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors Registered Nurses Registered Nurses Regulatory Affairs Managers Regulatory Affairs Specialists Rehabilitation Counselors Reinforcing Iron and Rebar Workers Religious Workers, All Other Remote Sensing Scientists and Technologists Remote Sensing Technicians Reporters and Correspondents Reservation and Transportation Ticket Agents Reservation and Transportation Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks Residential Advisors Respiratory Therapists Respiratory Therapy Technicians Retail Loss Prevention Specialists Retail Salespersons Riggers Risk Management Specialists Robotics Engineers Robotics Technicians Rock Splitters, Quarry Rolling Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic Roof Bolters, Mining Roofers Rotary Drill Operators, Oil and Gas Rough Carpenters Roustabouts, Oil and Gas Sailors and Marine Oilers Sales Agents, Financial Services Sales Agents, Securities and Commodities Sales and Related Workers, All Other Sales Engineers Sales Managers Sales Representatives, Agricultural Sales Representatives, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sales Representatives, Electrical—Electronic Sales Representatives, Instruments Sales Representatives, Mechanical Equipment and Supplies Sales Representatives, Medical Sales Representatives, Services, All Other Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Except Technical and Scientific Products Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical and Scientific Products Sawing Machine Operators and Tenders Sawing Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Sawing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Wood Sawing Machine Tool Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Scanner Operators Screen Printing Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Sculptors Search Marketing Strategists Secondary School Teachers, Except Special and Vocational Education Secretaries, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive Securities and Commodities Traders Securities, Commodities, and Financial Services Sales Agents Security and Fire Alarm Systems Installers Security Guards Security Management Specialists Security Managers Segmental Pavers Self-Enrichment Education Teachers Semiconductor Processors Separating, Filtering, Clarifying, Precipitating, and Still Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Septic Tank Servicers and Sewer Pipe Cleaners Service Station Attendants Service Unit Operators, Oil, Gas, and Mining Set and Exhibit Designers Set Designers Sewers, Hand Sewing Machine Operators Sewing Machine Operators, Garment Sewing Machine Operators, Non-Garment Shampooers Shear and Slitter Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators, Metal and Plastic Sheet Metal Workers Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Ship and Boat Captains Ship Carpenters and Joiners Ship Engineers Shipping, Receiving, and Traffic Clerks Shoe and Leather Workers and Repairers Shoe Machine Operators and Tenders Shop and Alteration Tailors Shuttle Car Operators Signal and Track Switch Repairers Silversmiths Singers Sketch Artists Skin Care Specialists Slaughterers and Meat Packers Slot Key Persons Social and Community Service Managers Social and Human Service Assistants Social Science Research Assistants Social Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary, All Other Social Scientists and Related Workers, All Other Social Work Teachers, Postsecondary Social Workers, All Other Sociologists Sociology Teachers, Postsecondary Software Developers, Applications Software Developers, Systems Software Software Quality Assurance Engineers and Testers Soil and Plant Scientists Soil Conservationists Soil Scientists Solar Energy Installation Managers Solar Energy Systems Engineers Solar Photovoltaic Installers Solar Sales Representatives and Assessors Solar Thermal Installers and Technicians Solderers Solderers and Brazers Soldering and Brazing Machine Operators and Tenders Soldering and Brazing Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Sound Engineering Technicians Spa Managers Special Education Teacher, Secondary School Special Education Teachers, Middle School Special Education Teachers, Preschool, Kindergarten, and Elementary School Special Forces Special Forces Officers Speech-Language Pathologists Speech-Language Pathology Assistants Sports Medicine Physicians Spotters, Dry Cleaning Statement Clerks Station Installers and Repairers, Telephone Stationary Engineers Stationary Engineers and Boiler Operators Statistical Assistants Statisticians Stevedores, Except Equipment Operators Stock Clerks and Order Fillers Stock Clerks- Stockroom, Warehouse, or Storage Yard Stock Clerks, Sales Floor Stone Cutters and Carvers Stone Sawyers Stonemasons Storage and Distribution Managers Stringed Instrument Repairers and Tuners Strippers Structural Iron and Steel Workers Structural Metal Fabricators and Fitters Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselors Subway and Streetcar Operators Supply Chain Managers Surgeons Surgical Assistants Surgical Technologists Survey Researchers Surveying and Mapping Technicians Surveying Technicians Surveyors Sustainability Specialists Switchboard Operators, Including Answering Service Tailors, Dressmakers, and Custom Sewers Talent Directors Tank Car, Truck, and Ship Loaders Tapers Tax Examiners, Collectors, and Revenue Agents Tax Preparers Taxi Drivers and Chauffeurs Teacher Assistants Teachers and Instructors, All Other Team Assemblers Technical Directors—Managers Technical Writers Telecommunications Engineering Specialists Telecommunications Equipment Installers and Repairers, Except Line Installers Telecommunications Facility Examiners Telecommunications Line Installers and Repairers Telemarketers Telephone Operators Tellers Terrazzo Workers and Finishers Textile Bleaching and Dyeing Machine Operators and Tenders Textile Cutting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Textile Knitting and Weaving Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Textile Winding, Twisting, and Drawing Out Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Textile, Apparel, and Furnishings Workers, All Other Therapists, All Other Tile and Marble Setters Timing Device Assemblers, Adjusters, and Calibrators Tire Builders Tire Repairers and Changers Title Examiners and Abstractors Title Examiners, Abstractors, and Searchers Title Searchers Tool and Die Makers Tool Grinders, Filers, and Sharpeners Tour Guides and Escorts Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers Traffic Technicians Train Crew Members Training and Development Manager Training and Development Managers Training and Development Specialists Transformer Repairers Transit and Railroad Police Transportation Attendants, Except Flight Attendants and Baggage Porters Transportation Engineers Transportation Inspectors Transportation Managers Transportation Planners Transportation Security Screeners Transportation Vehicle, Equipment and Systems Inspectors, Except Aviation Transportation Workers, All Other Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers Travel Agents Travel Clerks Travel Guide Treasurers, Controllers, and Chief Financial Officers Tree Trimmers and Pruners Truck Drivers, Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers, Light or Delivery Services Tutors Typesetting and Composing Machine Operators and Tenders Umpires, Referees, and Other Sports Officials Upholsterers Urban and Regional Planners Urologists Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers Validation Engineers Valve and Regulator Repairers Veterinarians Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers Veterinary Technologists and Technicians Video Game Designers Vocational Education Teachers Postsecondary Vocational Education Teachers, Middle School Vocational Education Teachers, Secondary School Waiters and Waitresses Watch Repairers Water and Liquid Waste Treatment Plant and System Operators Water Resource Specialists Water/Wastewater Engineers Weatherization Installers and Technicians Web Administrators Web Developers Weighers, Measurers, Checkers, and Samplers, Recordkeeping Welder-Fitters Welders and Cutters Welders, Cutters, and Welder Fitters Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers Welders, Production Welding Machine Operators and Tenders Welding Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators Welding, Soldering, and Brazing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders Welfare Eligibility Workers and Interviewers Well and Core Drill Operators Wellhead Pumpers Wholesale and Retail Buyers, Except Farm Products Wind Energy Engineers Wind Energy Operations Managers Wind Energy Project Managers Wind Turbine Service Technicians Woodworkers, All Other Woodworking Machine Operators and Tenders, Except Sawing Woodworking Machine Setters and Set-Up Operators, Except Sawing Woodworking Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Except Sawing Word Processors and Typists Writers and Authors Zoologists and Wildlife Biologists

That’s pretty much it.