Texas A&M had a stadium possum who was removed by a famous local hunter

It’s been a bad, terrible, no good, rotten season for the Aggies. Texas A&M is in the middle of a four game losing streak, Jimbo Fisher is not only failing miserably but owed a boatload of money to do it, and with four games left on the schedule fans are ready for this to all be done. Even the possums are hiding from watching the team play at this point.

Easily one of the most entertaining things at Kyle Field on Sunday was this stadium possum who retreated behind a seat, presumably to avoid having to watch the Aggies lose to Ole Miss. A fan heard word there was a possum behind the seat, so he jumped into action — grabbing it by the tail and taking it across the street to let it free.

Alternatively, perhaps this is the godsend the team was missing. The possum didn’t just infiltrate some random seats, these were the box seats in the legacy club — that kind of wily bravado is exactly what the Aggies need in an offensive coordinator.

Also, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the man who grabbed the possum by the tail and walked it across the street is a noted hunter in the area who has his own nickname.

“None of this should come as a surprise. The College Station hunter was featured last year in an Athens, Texas newspaper showcasing his successful hunts on Texas public lands. In fact, Bludau was dubbed “Mr. Public,” and possibly “the most successful public lands hunter ever.”

I know having a possum under your seat isn’t ideal, but I’ll still take it over watching a Midnight Yell practice.