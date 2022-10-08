Eddie Robinson and Deion Sanders’ SWAC coaching beef, explained

It’s safe to say Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders don’t really like each other.

After Jackson State’s 26-12 victory over Alabama State, both coaches met up at midfield for the customary coaches’ handshake postgame. It looked like Robinson tried to pull away after shaking Sanders’ hand, but Sanders wanted to keep talking, which created this moment:

Here is what happened between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Xs0gDDjGou — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) October 8, 2022

After the game, Robinson was asked about the handshake, and provided answers for the media, which seem to stem from Alabama State scheduling Jackson State for their homecoming.

Robinson took issue with Sanders allegedly walking through his team’s pregame routine and also running deep passing plays while up 26-12 as the game was winding down, with the backup quarterback in the game as well.

Robinson mentioned disrespect multiple times, alleging Sanders of not showing respect to Robinson or Alabama State leading up to their game, talking down on the Hornets the entire week in the media.

Robinson also said he wasn’t going to embrace Sanders after the game and after the comments Sanders made. Robinson also said he hopes Sanders doesn’t leave for a Power Five job and continues to coach Jackson State, even saying he hopes Alabama State gets scheduled as JSU’s homecoming next year.

Sanders has not spoken to media about the postgame events.

The Tigers take on Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach next Saturday at 4:00 pm ET. Alabama State plays Mississippi Valley State next Saturday at 3:00 pm ET in Montgomery