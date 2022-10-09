College football top-25 reaction: Alabama vs. Tennessee gets the huge stakes it deserves

There were major shakeups to the AP top 25 this week. There’s a new number one team in the land, as well as a new number two. There are new teams littering the bottom of the top 25, and as we get into the important games of the season, these rankings are bound to change dramatically before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Clemson Michigan Tennessee USC Oklahoma State Ole Miss Penn State UCLA Oregon TCU Wake Forest North Carolina State Mississippi State Kansas State Syracuse Kansas Utah Cincinnati Texas and Kentucky (tie) (No one at 23 because Texas and Kentucky tied with 150 points for No. 22) Illinois James Madison

James Madison might be the best Group of Five team in the country

Welcome to the party, James Madison!

Less than a year after making the jump to the FBS, the Dukes are undefeated in the conference and 5-0 after beating Arkansas State 42-20. Coming into the week, James Madison was ranked 34th in ESPN’s S&P+ rankings, only behind Cincinnati, who is ranked ahead of the Dukes in the top 25 as well. It’s a really great story for James Madison, who has not only won games, but thoroughly walloped FBS opponents as well.

With the way the Dukes are playing football, their last game of the season against Coastal Carolina not only looms large in the Sun Belt, but also in the group of five. James Madison can’t play in a bowl game this year, but being ranked this early into the FBS acclimation process is impressive.

Third Saturday in October looms large for SEC, CFP implications

Next week, Alabama and Tennessee play in what is called, “The third Saturday in October”. It normally comes with much hype and excitement, then Alabama beats the Volunteers by 80 billion and we all move on.

This year, this year it feels different, because Tennessee might actually be really good. The Volunteers are sixth in the country after hanging 40 points on a then-ranked LSU, and they’re first in the nation in total offensive yards per game and second in points per game. Hendon Hooker has yet to throw an interception, and will also get star WR Cedric Tillman back for their tilt with the Tide.

However, it is Alabama. Despite winning 24-20 over Texas A&M thanks to an odd playcall by Jimbo Fisher, the Tide dropped to number 3 in the AP top 25, a sign that maybe this year, Alabama isn’t as strong as they normally are.

Yet, I still have trouble choosing against them. Will Anderson terrorized the Aggie offensive line to the tune of eight QB hurries, and if Bryce Young is healthy to play for the Tide, their offense looks a lot different.

When Alabama travels to Knoxville next Saturday, this game will have a lot of implications in both the SEC and CFP landscape. Tennessee wins and they could become the favorite in the SEC going into a pivotal Georgia matchup, and could knock Bama out of the playoff running, for the time being.

Buckle up.

USC, UCLA and Oregon are the class of the Pac-12. Who wins?

UCLA stomped Utah to the tune of a 42-32 victory on Saturday, vaulting them into the top 15. Oregon continues to rebound after the loss to Georgia, rounding more and more into form. USC continues to tread water, beating Washington State 30-14.

So what do we make of the Pac-12 at this point? The short answer is: we’ll see! Oregon has a bye next week, then takes on UCLA in Eugene on the 22nd, and USC will tangle with the Bruins in the last week of the season. We’re still waiting for the team that can challenge the Trojans’ defense, but UCLA might have the team to this year. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and head coach Chip Kelly have been together for a while, and things are finally beginning to click for the fifth-year senior.

USC will probably remain the favorite, but don’t count out Oregon. A lighter schedule combined with not facing USC could help them get to the Pac-12 title game, and from there you never know.

The Pac-12 has a clear top three teams; how they’ll sort themselves out will be fun to watch.