College Football Playoff rankings: First top-25 revealed, and 3 SEC teams is a long shot

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and there is much to discuss. After the College Football Playoff committee met, here are the first rankings of the 2022 season.

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

Keep in mind, these are the FIRST playoff top 25 rankings and will be updated and changed every Tuesday. Meaning: if your team isn’t in the first ranking or think that your team is too low, relax. Win games and you’ll move up.

The 3 team SEC playoff can still be done (barely)

The SEC has three teams in the top six, with Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. We knew the Tide would be in the top ten but their placement above TCU means something in these initial rankings. The committee clearly values Alabama’s wins on the road against Texas and Arkansas more than TCU’s top victories, despite the Horned Frogs having a stronger strength of schedule.

SEC fans can still hold onto that hope, but Saturday will go a long way in the doomsday 3 SEC team scenario.

LSU proves it’s all about what you’ve done lately

LSU? In the top ten? Really?

That probably was the first reaction to the placement of the Tigers in the first CFP rankings. Personally, there’s no way LSU is a top ten team. However, the committee clearly values the work done recently over the entire body of work. The Tigers have only lost once since their opening week debacle against Florida State, and thoroughly handled Ole Miss at home. The committee probably sees that win over Ole Miss and gave them some credit.

Also, it has to be mentioned that LSU being put in the top ten the week of the Alabama game is hilarious.

Non-conference scheduling matters

In a twist, Clemson was ranked in the top four over Michigan in the first CFP rankings. Michigan has the stronger SP+ ranking and the more impressive win, a handling of Penn State at home. Despite that, the Tigers are ranked ahead, and my assumption is because of the full body of the Clemson schedule. The Tigers have played four opponents that were ranked at the time, while Michigan played a non-conference schedule that consisted of UConn and Hawaii.

Further down, Alabama got the nod over TCU despite the Horned Frogs higher strength of record because of a stronger non-conference schedule. Alabama beat Texas on the road, while TCU has beating Colorado and SMU. The committee clearly values the entire body of the schedule, including non-conference.