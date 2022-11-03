College Football Week 10 games with major Playoff implications

This week’s upcoming college football games have just a little bit more implications this week. The preliminary College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, and now programs have an added point of emphasis in their larger preparation for the week.

Here are this week’s rankings, and the games this week that have major implications on the College Football Playoff:

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina: Thursday at 7:30 pm EST on ESPN

Currently, the Sun Belt sits on the outside looking in on the College Football Playoff. The two highest ranked G5 teams are both from the AAC (Tulane and UCF) and are on a collision course with each other (Nov. 12).

Currently, Coastal Carolina and James Madison really present the one true hope for the Sun Belt getting a New Years’ Six bowl bid, which can go to the highest ranked Group of Five team. The Chanticleers have the best record in the Sun Belt at 7-1 and 4-1 in the conference, but lack the resume building win that teams like Tulane (win on the road vs Kansas State) and UCF (win at home against then-no. 20 Cincinnati) have. Coastal’s best win at this point could possibly be against Marshall.

If the Chanticleers want to strengthen their case for a NY6 bid, a win on Thursday against Appalachian State would go a long way. The Mountaineers have a signature win on the road against Texas A&M and pushed North Carolina to the limit on opening week. They’re always a tough team to beat, and for Coastal Carolina, a win would be a good resume builder.

Texas Tech vs. No. 7 TCU: Saturday at 12:00 pm on Fox

TCU fans have every reason to feel slighted about their initial playoff rankings. They came in at 7 despite being undefeated, and are behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first playoff rankings even though they have the third highest strength of record in the country. In reality, TCU just has to do one thing to ensure they have a strong resume by the time the playoff rolls around: just win out. Go undefeated and win the Big 12 and the committee will have a hard time keeping the Horned Frogs out of the playoff.

Texas Tech might not have the strongest record at 4-4, but they have played spoiler before, beating Texas on the road five weeks ago. Head coach Joey McGuire has a team that is willing to play for him. TCU can’t overlook anyone on their road to the playoff.

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia: Saturday at 3:30 pm on CBS

I mean, it’s the first time ever that the AP number one team has played against the CFP number one team in the regular season. Tennessee is having their best season since 1998 and goes to Athens to face a Georgia team that still hasn’t really played to the peak that everyone can see.

This game has major implications, not only because the winner will probably be ranked number one in the CFP rankings for the rest of the season. The loser essentially gets put on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff. There’s almost zero chance that the SEC gets three teams into the playoff; in the CFP history there’s never been a non-Independent school that got a spot who didn’t play in their conference title game. Because both of these teams are in the SEC East, this game could essentially decide who gets the bid to Atlanta. The loser could just be on the outside looking in.

No. 25 UCF vs. Memphis: Saturday at 3:30 pm on ESPN2

Remember when I said earlier that Coastal was counting on Tulane and UCF losing games? Yeah this is one of those games. The Golden Knights find themselves in prime position to leap Tulane if they can win out. Outside of this Saturday’s tilt against Memphis, the Citronauts also face the Green Wave next week.

Memphis is a tough team to beat, especially when they’re at home (3-1 at home). UCF could be going into this game without their starting QB John Rhys Plumlee. I would keep an eye on this game.

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 10 LSU: Saturday at 7:00 pm on ESPN

Alabama needs to win out and get a rematch vs Tennessee or a matchup against Georgia in the SEC title game to have a shot at making the playoff. Their early season loss to Tennessee put them behind the eight ball, but with their initial standing, the committee thinks that the Tide can still pull it together and make a playoff run.

LSU being at number ten is interesting, but they do have the 16th highest SP+ going into their tilt with the Tide, and if it weren’t for an opening week debacle on special teams, could be 7-1 at this point. The Tigers have talent, and if the Tide aren’t prepared for another road game, LSU could easily upset them.

No. 24 Texas vs. No. 13 Kansas State: Saturday at 7:00 pm on FS1

The Texas Longhorns have three losses, but they also have the 6th strongest SP+ this year. The Longhorns are a lot better than their record indicates, but getting another signature win over the Wildcats could strengthen their chase for the Big 12 title. They have to win out though, that’s a must.

Kansas State legitimately destroyed a solid Oklahoma State team last week, but QB Adrian Martinez is still nursing an injury. The Wildcats are currently second in the Big 12 standings, but can strengthen their run at the title with a win over Texas.