Mike Leach, one of college football’s greatest innovators, passes away at 61

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition at 61.

On Sunday, Leach had what was described as a personal health issue at his home which caused him to be transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Leach remained in critical condition based on statements given to the public by Mississippi State.

In a statement from the Leach family: “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

From Mississippi State President Mark. E Keenum: “Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative “Air Raid” offense changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football.”

“I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things. ”Mike’s death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That’s a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them,” Keenum said.

You truly cannot tell the story of college football without Leach. From developing the Air Raid offense at Iowa Wesleyan in 1989, Leach’s explosive offenses could travel. It went with him across the country, with stops as a coordinator in Oklahoma and Kentucky. His coaching tree consists of Sonny Dykes, Kliff Kingsbury, Dave Aranda and Dana Holgorsen.

Leach never played college football. He got a law degree and played rugby at BYU. But his simplification of a sport often made so complicated by coaches sent shockwaves through the entire sport. Everyone will remember some of his iconic teams: the 2008 Texas Tech Red Raiders, who knocked off Texas with Graham Harrell and Michael Crabtree. The 2018 Washington State Cougars, who were led by Gardner Minshew and stole the hearts of everyone who stayed up to watch them play.

Even more than what he did on the field, Leach’s personality stood out. From his eccentric interviews about eloping or which mascot could win in a fight, to his New York Times bestselling books, Leach was just a fun person to talk and listen to.

There will never be another Mike Leach.