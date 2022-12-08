Former Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson enters the transfer portal in epic way

The introduction of the transfer portal in college football has helped with player movement and empowerment. The ability for players to move from one school to another has, as a whole, been a good thing for college athletes.

There are occasions where coaches often push players into the portal, for both good and bad reasons. Former Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson, who ran for 488 yards with the Bulldogs, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7 and had some rather interesting words to say about Mike Leach in his announcement.

The part that really stands out here is the middle section where Johnson says, “With that being said, since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”

YEESH.

This probably isn’t an uncommon thing to be said when players transfer away from programs, but it is interesting when it comes to Mike Leach and Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have had five players enter the transfer portal since the regular season ended, including wide receiver RaRa Thomas and offensive lineman Reed Buys. Johnson and Thomas are both interesting, because they played major roles on a Mississippi State offense that went 8-4.

Either way it goes, good on Johnson for saying exactly why he was transferring in his announcement. Most of the times players say something like “change of scenery”, but Johnson is fine and capable of naming Leach as one of the main reasons why he’s leaving. It makes the transfer announcements better.