Nebraska football has gotten so bad even the Big South doesn’t want them

If you’re a certain age, it doesn’t seem like all that long ago that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the proudest programs in college football. The Cornhuskers claimed national championships in 1994, 1995, and 1997 (as well as two in the ‘70s) under legendary coach Tom Osborne, and had some of the coolest players in the sport.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, it’s been a hard fall over the last 20 years since the program’s heyday. The Cornhuskers have posted a losing record in five straight seasons, and are coming off a nightmare 3-9 campaign that put head coach Scott Frost firmly on the hot seat entering this year. On Saturday, Nebraska opened its 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin as a 12-point favorite in the Week 0 matchup. If most expected the sweeping changes the Cornhuskers made on the offensive side of the ball over the offseason to immediately translate, they were again left disappointed.

Northwestern beat Nebraska, 31-28, with a come-from-behind victory that gives the Cornhuskers another sour start. Nebraska led 28-17 in the third quarter, but couldn’t hold on. It’s the program’s seventh straight loss dating back to last year. Hey, at least the beer was free.

As college football fans around the country made fun of Nebraska’s fall from grace, even the Big Sky Conference got in on the action. After a fan suggested Nebraska move down from the mighty Big Ten to the low-major Big South, one of the smallest conference in college football made it clear the Cornhuskers weren’t welcome.

Nah we good https://t.co/bmsI7YKipJ — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) August 27, 2022

The Big South is as low-major as it gets, and even they’re taking shots at Nebraska football. Is this what rock bottom looks like?

Of course, the rest of the internet had fun mocking the Cornhuskers, too.

Not like this, Nebra-



Who are we kidding? This was completely on script for a Scott Frost Nebraska team — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 27, 2022

Not gonna lie: "Northwestern will gain 500+ yards (even while running on like every 3rd-and-long and running a freeze play on fourth-and-7)" wouldn't have been in my top 10 guesses for how Nebraska might lose this game. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 27, 2022

They do this every single week lmao pic.twitter.com/2jCH4OpiK3 — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) August 27, 2022

Getting kicked in the dick, the Nebraska Scott Frost experience for years running now — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) August 27, 2022

Our Nebraska team community Corn Nation published a hilarious live blog that reacted to the team blowing another winnable game. Our Northwestern community Inside NU has a happier look at the winning side.

By the way, Nebraska didn’t schedule a bye week coming back from Ireland, and have to get ready for North Dakota in seven days. It might be another long year for Frost and the Cornhuskers. The ‘90s have never seemed so long ago.