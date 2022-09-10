Bryce Young’s Houdini scramble saved Alabama from upset against Texas

The Texas Longhorns had the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on the ropes late in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 matchup on Saturday. Despite losing their starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to a shoulder injury in the first quarter, Texas went blow-for-blow with Alabama all afternoon, and took the lead on a 49-yard field goal by kicker Bert Auburn with 1:29 left.

With Alabama down by two, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young got the ball for the Crimson Tide, and engineered a game-winning nine-play, 61-yard drive for the win. Alabama won, 20-19, in what could go down as one of the most tense college football games of the season.

Young made the play of the game with just over 30 seconds left. A blitzing Texas defender came through untouched and had Young in his grasps for what should have been a game-changing sack. Instead, Young slipped free from the tackle and scrambled for 20 yards to set up the go-ahead field goal.

This was an incredible play from arguably the best QB in college football at the biggest moment of the game:

WHAT A PLAY BRYCE YOUNG



cc: @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/LZgACXQlmI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Here’s another angle. How did Texas miss that tackle? Well, Young is just that talented.

What a heartbreaking loss for Texas. The Longhorns played a brilliant game all afternoon even after Ewers’ injury. Alabama nearly beat itself too with a record-setting number of penalties under Saban. Somehow, Alabama always finds a way, though.

Having a superstar QB Bryce Young certainly helps.