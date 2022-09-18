College football rankings: 3 takeaways from AP Poll, including Washington’s resurgence

After Week 3, we were bound to have some changes in the Top-25. Florida struggled with USF in a close win, Miami lost to Texas A&M at Kyle Field, and Michigan State was thoroughly dispatched by Washington.

The new Associated Press (AP) poll was released today, and of course, there are many reactions. Find the full poll here:

Here are some quick reactions to the AP Top-25:

Hello, Washington

Kalen DeBoer has the Washington Huskies ranked after beating the Michigan State Wolverines 38-28. The Huskies are 3-0, and led by transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. I would be hesitant to rank them at 18, however. Going from unranked into the middle section of the top 25 is a big jump, but Washington does have a relatively easy schedule before playing Oregon State in November. They could be in the top 25 for a long time.

Miami and Florida lucky to be ranked

It was not a fun weekend for the two Florida teams that were ranked in the top 25. Miami lost on the road 17-9, and Florida barely scraped by USF 31-28. Neither team looked impressive at all, honestly. Miami couldn’t get anything going offensively and head coach Mario Cristobal’s conservative coaching in the redzone sunk the Hurricanes’ hopes. For the Gators, their passing offense is an issue, but allowing over 200 yards on the ground to the Bulls is going to be the much larger issue when they get deeper into conference play.

Neither team looked deserving of a top 25 ranking, despite Miami being ranked 13 before last week. Considering that Miami struggled in the first half vs Southern Miss and lost to the Aggies, the argument could be made that the Hurricanes should not be ranked.

ROCK CHALK JAYHAWK

It’s time to discuss the possibility of ranking the University of Kansas...football program. The Jayhawks received 23 votes after hanging 48 points on Houston and winning 48-30. Kansas’ offense is explosive and dangerous, scoring an average of 51 points per game and averaging almost nine yards per play.

Kansas is one of the feel good stories among the early quarter of the football season, and head coach Lance Leipold’s group is disciplined and talented. They’re going to be ranked eventually, and could quite possibly be a sneaky pick in a wide open Big 12.