Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.

"You gotta bet on yourself." — Stetson Bennett on his journey from walk-on player to @georgiafootball's starting quarterback!



Congrats to @universityofga on their big #NationalChampionship win. #GoDawgshttps://t.co/tMSQXrGRV4 pic.twitter.com/LnXErJXz7D — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022

We’re just shy of one year since this happened and it was glorious. I can’t imagine anything worse the morning after partying all night than being thrown in front of studio lights and having to answer questions on live national TV — but Stetson handled it like a champ.

It was a historic night for Georgia winning back-to-back nattys and cementing their dynasty. It’s unclear who the heck will knock off the Dawgs anytime soon, and after utterly obliterating TCU they deserve to have themselves a day.

Stetson Bennett now sails off into the sunset to find his next chapter. We’ll wait to see if he can make it in the NFL in some capacity, or if he’ll go on to succeed at something else. I’ve got a hunch that he’ll succeed — whatever it is.