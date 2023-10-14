Georgia TE Brock Bowers injured in game against Vanderbilt

Georgia fans and NFL Draft aficionados alike are holding their breath this college football Saturday, after the sight of standout tight end — and likely first-round pick — Brock Bowers punching the field in frustration after suffering an apparent leg injury against Vanderbilt.

The injury occurred in the first half of the Bulldogs’ game against the Commodores. As Bowers was running with the football along the right sideline, he was tackled and his left leg looked to turn awkwardly at the end of the play. He got to his feet and took a few steps before going down, punching the field in frustration:

The Georgia training staff is taking a look at Brock Bowers. pic.twitter.com/8UlzP62Vkx — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

On this clip of the play in question, you can see his left leg get tangled up in the tackle attempt:

Hope Brock Bowers is okay after limping off but I don't get the no knee pad when you're a tight end looking at many millions from the NFL next year. pic.twitter.com/Rl7httQHOt — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 14, 2023

He was taken to the medical tent on the sideline, and then was seen walking to the locker room with a trainer. He was walking largely under his own power, but with his arm on the trainer and still with a noticeable limp:

Brock Bowers out of the locker room but still limping horribly pic.twitter.com/uztmOsl32D — The First Pizza Sports Show (@1stPizzaShow) October 14, 2023

Adding insult to injury? The play came on a designed run for Bowers, which picked up 14 yards. But it was called back due to a holding penalty ... on quarterback Carson Beck.

Not too often you hear that penalty called.

At halftime Georgia head coach Kirby Smart described it as an “ankle sprain:”

Coach Smart said at halftime on his interview going on off the field that Brock Bowers "has a little bit of an ankle sprain" and they were going to X-ray it. Said Bowers was in good spirits. Next week's bye week appears to be coming at a perfect time. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) October 14, 2023

Bowers is considered not just one of the top tight ends in college football this season, but perhaps one of the best players overall. Early projections have Bowers coming off the board within the first five selections of the 2024 NFL Draft.

This post will be updated as information becomes available.