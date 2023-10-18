Ranking the top 10 Heisman Trophy contenders

Let’s yell about college football’s most prestigious award!

As the college football season makes its turn towards the closing stretch of the campaign, we now have a clearer picture of the Heisman Trophy candidates. Let’s work through the top ten candidates as we see them, starting with some players that might need some help to earn an invitation to New York City, working towards those who might not just get an invite, but could truly take home the hardware.

10. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

To be completely honest, Brock Bowers’ entire Heisman campaign might be strengthened within the next 4-6 weeks. Bowers has to have tightrope surgery on his ankle and will miss this middle portion of the season, which could be huge for the Bulldogs offense. Bowers is the only tight end among the top 30 pass catchers when it comes to receiving yards and the entire Georgia offense runs through his explosiveness as a blocker and pass catcher.

The odds for winning the Heisman as a tight end are slim, especially when Bowers will be out for the middle part of the season, but if the Heisman really means the most valuable player to their respective team, Bowers should make the trip to New York.

9. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Ewers’ Heisman stock took a major hit in the Red River Rivalry with the loss to Oklahoma. However, if Ewers and Texas continue their winning ways to set up a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, Ewers can make his way back into the upper echelon. His numbers aren’t bad, per se. 1,700 passing yards, 11 touchdowns to three interceptions, but outside of the Alabama win, Ewers hasn’t really impressed.

He’ll probably remain on the outskirts at this moment, but with the Texas brand on his side and a potential Red River rematch, he has the potential to sneak back into the mix down the stretch.

8. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

We finally found out: USC QB Caleb Williams is human after all. It’s extremely hard to win the Heisman back to back, but Williams isn’t truly out of the race yet. He still has the gaudy stats to back up some signature Heisman style of plays, and the Trojans have a gauntlet of top teams to face in the final stretch of the season, including battles with Oregon, Washington and UCLA.

Williams’ numbers remain very good. But the question for him is how good do they have to be for him to be considered as a repeat Heisman winner, in a year where the stars are shining the brightest?

7. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix has taken somewhat of a step back due to the loss to Washington, but because of the thrilling nature of the loss and his play at the end of the game, Nix can still be within contention for the Heisman. He’s got almost 1,800 yards passing and 17 touchdowns for an Oregon team that still controls their destiny within a loaded Pac-12. Dates with Utah, USC and Oregon State still can be premier grounds for Nix to have his signature Heisman moments, and because the Pac-12 no longer does division champions, a rematch with Washington in December is still on the table.

Nix is down, but not out of this race. This could be the year the Bo Nix copypasta becomes true.

6. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The past few weeks have not just solidified Drake Maye in the “QB1” discussion, they have also put the North Carolina quarterback firmly into the Heisman mix. Following a two-interception performance against Minnesota in mid-September, Maye has played mistake-free football, throwing for eight touchdowns over his last three games.

His most recent outing? A four-touchdown effort against a ranked Miami team that vaulted UNC into the top ten.

UNC’s schedule might not give him a shot at a true “Heisman Moment,” that might have to wait until a potential ACC Championship Game. However, timing could work in his favor. If UNC takes on Florida State in that hypothetical matchup, and the Tar Heels emerge with the win, that could be his statement performance with impeccable timing.

Because Heisman ballots are due two days later.

5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Because of two losses to Florida State and Ole Miss, LSU has had to fight their way back up the rankings. However, QB Jayden Daniels is piloting what might be the best offensive performances in LSU history. Yes, including the 2019 team. Daniels is averaging over 400 total yards of offense, first in the entire country and is second in the country in total touchdowns. The LSU offense is one of the best in the country, and Daniels continues to put up video game numbers.

The losses throughout the season might hurt his chances of getting to New York, but if he can put together a couple of signature moments (cough, cough @ Bama) then he’ll find his way to New York.

4. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

According to the “2023 Heisman Candidate” page Florida State has put together for him, Jordan Travis belongs in the Heisman conversation.

They’re right.

The quarterback is not just moving up in the FSU record books, he has put the Seminoles into the national title conversation. Florida State enters Week 7 of the college football season ranked fourth in the nation, and they could certainly move higher with a win over 16th-ranked Duke at home this weekend.

As for Travis, the quarterback has completed 63.2% of his passes this year for 1,482 yards and 13 touchdowns, with just a single interception. He’s added another four rushing touchdowns, and his performance in the season opener against LSU might be one voters remember:

“Florida State has just taken off after halftime like that rocket.”



“That might be Jordan Travis’ Heisman campaign.”https://t.co/e0CgvBrYHO#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/34TYzYXbq9 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 7, 2023

3. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s Heisman candidacy picked up an intriguing endorsement last Sunday, from a former winner of the award.

Matt Leinart.

JJ McCarthy dark horse Heisman. Book it! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 15, 2023

Why does this matter? It goes beyond the fact that the former USC quarterback seems to be endorsing someone other than Caleb Williams. Let’s not forget, as a former winner of the Heisman Leinart gets a vote of his own.

And others may share that sentiment. McCarthy is playing extremely well right now for the second-ranked team in the nation. The QB has completed nearly 80% of his passes on the season for 1,512 yards and 14 touchdowns, with just 3 interceptions on the year. He’ll get a chance to add to those numbers over Michigan’s next two games, against Michigan State and Purdue.

Then over the final three weeks of the season, potential “Heisman Moments” await. A trip to Penn State starts a tough slate for the Wolverines, which includes a trip to College Park to take on a dangerous Maryland team and then the annual battle with Ohio State at home.

2. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Heisman voters often point to big wins, particularly in rivalry games, as a reason behind their ballot.

A victory in the Red River Rivalry game could do that for Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel was impressive in the Sooners’ 34-30 win, throwing for 285 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds. He was also Oklahoma’s leading rusher, with 14 carries for 113 yards and another score. On the season Gabriel has completed 72.3% of his throws for 1,878 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just a pair of interceptions. He’s added another five touchdowns on the ground, most on the Oklahoma roster.

The Sooners do not have a ranked opponent left on their schedule, which means he could put up even bigger numbers down the stretch. That, coupled with a stumble from some of the other names on this list, could see the race break in his favor.

1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

As far as “Heisman Moments” go, Michael Penix Jr. just delivered his in Washington’s 36-33 victory over Oregon. In the first-ever meeting between these rivals with both teams ranked inside the top ten, Penix completed 22 of 37 passes for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with an interception.

His fourth touchdown pass of the day, coming with under two minutes remaining, proved decisive, and it led to the player that caught it, wide receiver Rome Odunze, to do some campaigning.

“You’re looking at the Heisman Trophy winner right there,” declared Odunze at the end of his post-game presser, pointing at his quarterback.

But the thing is, Penix might have even more Heisman moments. Washington still has games against Utah, Oregon State, and USC, all of whom are ranked. Then there is the Apple Cup to close out the year against Washington State, another team that has been inside the Top 25 this year. Last Saturday might be more than his “Heisman Moment.”

It might just be the first of them.