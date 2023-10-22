 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Michigan State accidentally put Hitler on scoreboard, then got blown out by Michigan

Somehow getting destroyed their biggest rival wasn’t the most humiliating part of Michigan State’s day.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Sometimes, there’s comfort in knowing you have hit rock bottom. That can be the only solace for Michigan State football after a Saturday from hell both on and off the field.

The Spartans were hosting arch-rival No. 2 Michigan on Saturday. It had already been a nightmare season for MSU: the team entered at 2-4, on a four-game losing streak, after losing head coach Mel Tucker following a sexual harassment scandal. Michigan State was a huge underdog against the mighty Wolverines, and the game somehow went even worse than expected — but the blowout loss wasn’t even the worst part of the MSU evening.

Michigan beat Michigan State, 49-0, to keep the Wolverines’ undefeated season alive.

As fans were filing into the stadium in East Lansing, the team’s video board showed a picture of Hitler after it asked a trivia question about where he was born. The image was immediately captured from the stadium, and it quickly went viral on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

MSU put out a statement apologizing for showing Hitler as its team was getting pounded by its rival.

In the statement, a university official said the school had worked with a third-party contractor to run a trivia segment pre-game. It said it would cut ties with the contractor, and said it was “deeply sorry” for the image.

The 49-0 loss was the fifth biggest blowout in the history of the rivalry. That should have been all the embarrassment the Spartans needed for the day, yet everyone was still talking about the team’s accidental Hitler picture after the game:

It can’t get any worse than this. Hey, at least Michigan State men’s basketball is supposed to be pretty good this season.

