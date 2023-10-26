Mel Tucker sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, Michigan State investigation confirms

After 10 months of investigation, Michigan State found that former football head coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed rape survivor and sexual harassment awareness activist Brenda Tracy, per USA Today’s Kenny Jacoby.

The university found that Tucker’s case—one where he says that he and Tracy partook in consensual “phone sex”—was less plausible and less supported by evidence than Tracy’s, which says Tucker masturbated on the phone with Tracy against her consent. This is all via the final report, which USA Today obtained through Tracy.

A formal hearing was held over Zoom on Oct. 5, but Tucker did not attend, per USA Today. Tucker was fired by Michigan State for cause on Sep. 24, two weeks after he was suspended when the initial report first released.

Tucker has been made aware of the result, and per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, Tucker is appealing the results of the investigation.

NEW: Mel Tucker's agent says Tucker will appeal MSU's sexual harassment ruling against him.



"The decision is fraught with countless factual and legal errors, all of which will be the subject of an immediate appeal and subsequent lawsuit if necessary."

Tucker is also suing Michigan State for wrongful termination, in order to recoup some of the money that he was owed on his contract.

After Tucker was fired, Michigan State placed Harlon Barnett in charge of the football team.