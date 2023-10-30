 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Father and son drum major duo light up FAMU homecoming

This is what homecoming is really all about.

By Joseph Acosta
/ new

Homecoming on college campuses is for two things: one, for the university to bring in prospective students to show how much fun they have on campus, and two, for families to come in and enjoy time with their children. Especially when the parent is an alumni at the same school, it can lead to some memorable moments.

Such is the case at Florida A&M, who celebrated their homecoming this weekend. During halftime of their game against Prairie View A&M, FAMU’s Marching 100 (the best band in the entire country no I’m not biased don’t ask me if I’m biased), a father and son duo made history in front of the entire campus.

Antonio Rivers and his son Avante (who is a drum major for the Marching 100) were the first father-son duo in Florida A&M history to bring the band on together, as a duo.

This has gotta be such a cool moment for both father and son. Both were in the Marching 100 and you can tell how much the moment means to them as they absolutely crush it. Homecoming is made for these special moments, and it kicks so much ass.

The Marching 100 is the best band on the Earth, and this is a major reason why.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...