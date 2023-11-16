Jim Harbaugh accepts 3-game suspension from Big Ten in sign-stealing investigation

Ahead of a pending hearing scheduled for Friday on a motion to delay a proposed three-game suspension, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has resolved the matter with the Big Ten. According to a statement released by the school, the coach has accepted the three-game suspension, and will serve out the final two games of the penalty.

As indicated in the statement, “the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.”

The University will continue to cooperate with the NCAA’s own investigation into the alleged sign-stealing operation reportedly run by former analyst Connor Stalions. In addition, as the statement indicates there is no information to suggest that Harbaugh had any knowledge regarding the alleged sign-stealing operation.

Harbaugh was suspended for last week’s win over Penn State. Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as the head coach in that game, which the Wolverines won by a final score of 24-15.

Second-ranked Michigan travels to College Park to play Maryland this weekend, and they will close out the season at home against Ohio State on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Coach Harbaugh will now be away from the team for both games, although under the suspension he can coach the team during the week.