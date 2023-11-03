Michigan recruiting analyst Connor Stalions resigns

According to a statement from Michigan Connor Stalions, the recruiting analyst at the heart of the growing sign-stealing allegations facing the Wolverines’ football team, has resigned.

“Connor Stalions resigned his position with Michigan Athletics this afternoon,” the school said in a prepared statement. “We are unable to comment further regarding this personnel matter.”

The move comes the same day Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti met with university officials in Ann Arbor.

Stalions has become a household name in recent weeks, as the recruiting analyst was identified as a “person of interest” with respect to an ongoing investigation into Michigan’s practice of scouting opponents. According to multiple reports, Stalions created a system of in-person scouting to try and decipher team’s signals. While stealing signs — even with the use of television broadcast footage — is not against NCAA rules, “in-person scouting” is not permitted, nor is the use of electronic equipment to capture another team’s signals.

In the days since this investigation began, various Michigan opponents admitted that they were aware of the operation, with many teams taking active steps to counteract Michigan’s actions. According to one report, TCU learned in advance of their College Football Playoff game against the Wolverines about the operation, and put in place a number of dummy calls and signals to throw Michigan off during their meeting.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports:

Not long after the CFP unveiled the 2022 semifinal matchups — Georgia vs. Ohio State and TCU vs. Michigan — the Horned Frogs staff began receiving phone calls from coaches across the country about what was a well-known fact in the Big Ten coaching community: that Michigan had an elaborate sign-stealing system. Many of those on the TCU staff were unaware before the calls. Coaches from several Big Ten schools, including Ohio State, informed TCU coaches of the scheme. “Literally everybody we talked to knew,” said one TCU coach. “They’d say, ‘Just so you know, they steal your signals and they’re going to have everything so you better change them.’” One coach told the staff that Michigan “has the most elaborate signal-stealing in the history of the world.”

In addition, Central Michigan University has opened an investigation into allegations that Stalions was on their sideline — in CMU gear — when Central Michigan played Michigan State to open the season.

As reported by various outlets, Stalions did not attend a meeting Friday with Michigan officials, possibly on advice of counsel.

Earlier reporting held that Michigan had fired Stalions, who was suspended without pay by the school when the investigation began.