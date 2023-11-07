College Football Playoff rankings: Updated top-25 with final bracket scenarios emerging

It’s time for another iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings, and boy we might have some movement. The top four might not change, but the order in which they rank might be. Georgia handled a top 12 team at home in Missouri, and could take back that top spot.

Meanwhile, down the rankings, Oklahoma lost Bedlam to Oklahoma State, which throws a major wrench in their CFP plans, taking them out of the playoff picture. It’s worth noting that this is Week 2 of these rankings, and ultimately these won’t be the same even next week. With the way the scheduling has worked out this year, we’ll learn a lot more about these teams this month. If your team isn’t on here or is low, give it time.

Now, let’s get into the rankings.

1 . Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes retain their one spot after beating Rutgers. Their resume is strong even without Michigan on the schedule, but The Game looms large for both teams. We’ll see you Thanksgiving weekend if you stay the course.

2 . Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs stand pat after taking down the Missouri Tigers at home 30-21. The Bulldogs back half of the schedule is rough, with dates against Ole Miss and Tennessee before an eventual date with the SEC West winner. If they can just stay the course, they should be fine.

3. Michigan Wolverines

The season starts Saturday for the Wolverines. Michigan’s resume is poor, but if they can get a signature win against Penn State on Saturday before The Game it could possibly launch the Wolverines up over Georgia and Ohio State. Let’s see how you look on Saturday.

4. Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles also stand pat after a workmanlike win over Pitt, but it wasn’t very comfortable. Yes, they were missing their top two receivers, but with Alabama, Oregon and Texas lurking, they might not be at the 4 spot if all hell breaks loose. They need to rack up wins, and win big. A good chance to do that is at home against Miami on Saturday.

5. Washington Huskies

The beat goes on for Washington, who controls their own destiny after beating USC. If they can run the table in a loaded Pac-12, they’ll have as good of a resume as anyone in front of them. Let’s just hope that defense irons itself out.

6. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks are an interesting team. With a close loss to Washington on the road and a big win over a good, albeit hampered Utah team, they have an outside shot at the playoff. If they can rack up some style points on Saturday against USC and put themselves in a spot to take on Washington once again in Vegas, they’ll have as good of a resume as anyone.

7. Texas Longhorns

Texas survived an upset bid at home against Kansas State, but with the win they’re in the drivers seat of the Big 12. If they can get QB Quinn Ewers back healthy before the final rankings, that’ll do wonders for their potential CFP bid.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

They’re going to do it again, folks. Alabama took control of the SEC West in a 42-28 dismantling of LSU on Saturday. The offense is flying high with Jalen Milroe finally coming into his own as a QB, and the defense remains one of the best in the nation. If they win out, they can get to Atlanta and really cause some chaos in this race.

9. Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels might be for real. The offense can put up points with anyone, and the pass rush can really cause problems for opposing offenses. A date in Athens against the Bulldogs will be a major test, and a monumental chance at a victory in the Lane Kiffin era.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

If you want to remain serious in this CFP race, they NEED to win at home against Michigan. The offense comes in on a high note after scoring 51 against Maryland, but now against a team with equal talent, it’s put up or shut up time.

11. Louisville Cardinals

12. Oregon State Beavers

13. Tennessee Volunteers

14. Missouri Tigers

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys

16. Kansas Jayhawks

17. Oklahoma Sooners

18. Utah Utes

19. LSU Tigers

20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

21. Arizona Wildcats

22. Iowa Hawkeyes

23. Tulane Green Wave

24. North Carolina Tar Heels

25. Kansas State Wildcats