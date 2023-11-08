Deion Sanders has stood the test of time as the ultimate influencer

Over the last four decades, Deion Sanders has consistently left an indelible mark, blazing a trail wherever destiny has called him to lead.

Affectionately known to many around the world as Prime Time, the former multi-sport athlete still stands alone as the only person to play in both a Super Bowl and World Series.

Now, the Hall Of Fame icon has discovered his second calling in life, as the former All-Pro cornerback who had his own island before Revis and stole bases as an offseason hobby has embraced his new life as the head football coach at the University of Colorado.

Sanders has done it all while remarkably continuing to be as prominent of a figure in his new realm as he was during his playing days, with an effervescent smile that helps brighten the darkest of days just as it did for children who grew up beside him in the 1990s.

In a Pac-12 conference that currently features several star quarterbacks ranging from USC’s Caleb Williams to Washington’s Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr., Prime Time’s Colorado squad has incredibly managed to high-step its way into the forefront of sports discussions in barbershops and living rooms across the country.

While also becoming must-see television every weekend, as Sanders has demonstrated that no matter what time slot the Buffaloes play in that he can bring an audience, on the way to accumulating victories in the process.

Since coming over to Colorado from Jackson State with his two sons Shilo and Shedeur alongside two-way protégé Travis Hunter this season, Coach Prime has found a way to guide an institution in search of a savior to the upper room, securing upset wins against powerhouses such as last year’s national runner-up TCU.

Including to the forefront of the rankings in the Associated Press poll for a brief time in just his first season, as Sanders has put Colorado on track to become bowl-eligible for the first time in a full season since 2016 following a one-win campaign a year ago.

In a manner that is so grand that Sanders has to be regarded as the most famous figure to ever coach at the college football level, as the 56-year-old hasn’t only drawn sellout crowds and garnered high viewership numbers across multiple networks.

Sanders has also successfully bought out celebrities in groves. From current athletes like LeBron James to influential hip hop artists such as Lil Wayne out to watch his team from the sidelines, as one could argue these figures who once witnessed Sanders work on the gridiron and sported his Nike Air Diamond Turf shoes as kids owe their presence to their childhood idol.

Prime Time’s charisma, combined with his aptitude to stay ahead of the times, has rapidly elevated him up to becoming the most powerful figure in the profession where the other coach he stars in Aflac advertisements besides also resides.

This achievement alone allows Sanders the opportunity to introduce the most casual sports fans into his domain, as the celebrities whom many idolize quickly turn to fans whenever they see the Black man donning his signature shades acknowledging them at games.

In an era where the word “influence” is used rather casually and placed immediately onto today’s top stars in the respective arenas they operate, Prime Time continues to stand the test of time as the ultimate influencer within the world of sports. His presence alone has not only made Colorado’s football program the most popular story in college football. It’s also helped to generate millions of dollars for the city of Boulder each and every time that the Buffaloes take the field as well as the school’s athletic department.

And while it remains to be seen how the rest of the story will unfold during Sanders’ tenure at Colorado, one can be rest assured that the man who has always been out front in the spotlight won’t exit the game he loves without striving to leave it in a better place.

Bringing his masses of fans and critics with him, as the man who has many donning Buffaloes apparel nowadays with his famous quotes ranging from “I Ain’t Hard 2 Find” and “We Coming” is just getting started when it comes to changing the world of college sports as we know it.

With the whole world coming out to watch no matter what happens, as Sanders has gone from being the face of America’s Team to leading a transformative revolution that most certainly will be televised.