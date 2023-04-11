Coach Prime meets Ralphie

Spring football is a time for college football programs to set the stage for the fall. A lot of work goes into those few weeks of practices, and the traditional spring game, and the stage is set for position battles that will play out during preseason camp.

But there is also time for fun, as we saw recently when South Carolina and head coach Shane Beamer recorded a near-perfect parody of a scene from “The Office.”

Further west, there was a meeting Colorado fans had been waiting for.

A meeting between new head coach Deion Sanders, and the team’s mascot.

Ralphie the Buffalo.

Thankfully it was recorded so we get to see the meeting in all of its glory:

All 2:58 of this is perfect. From Coach Prime’s concern about losing a finger when feeding Ralphie to the fear in his eyes — and his voice — when he sees all 1,200 pounds of Ralphie charging straight towards him in the trailer.

As Coach Prime says throughout the video, “that’s intimidating.”

Colorado fans are hoping that Ralphie is not the only thing intimidating to visiting teams at Folsom Field this fall.