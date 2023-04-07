Shane Beamer and South Carolina record a perfect parody of ‘The Office’

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are in the midst of their spring practice session, building towards their annual Garnet and Black Spring Game, which is set to take place under the lights on Saturday, April 15th. The game will be part of “Big Gamecock Weekend,” and be preceded by both a concert and a charity 5K, and feature fireworks after the spring game.

Thanks to how Beamer and the Gamecocks finished last season — South Carolina knocked off No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson in back-to-back weeks in November to close out the season — expectations are high surrounding the team heading into 2023. Those two wins marked the first back-to-back wins over Top-10 opponents in program history, making Beamer the first coach in school history to accomplish that feat.

Add in the return of quarterback Spencer Rattler, who set a program record with six touchdown passes against Tennessee, and you have the makings of a potentially huge season for South Carolina.

Gamecocks fans are hoping that the work the program puts in during the spring will lay the foundation for a big year come fall. But as it turns out, the team has been busy with some other tasks away from the field.

Such as recording this incredible parody of “The Office:”

You wanna see some real speed? pic.twitter.com/Ir6DwCnKzy — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) April 6, 2023

With Beamer in the role of Michael Scott, the team put together a near-perfect parody of the cold open to a Season 5 episode titled “The Duel.” That episode, the 12th of the season, begins like this:

Absolutely incredible work. Beamer in many ways steals the show, from the “there was wind” to the emphatic “beat it” at the end.

And Gamecocks fans, take heart with this: If the program can pull this off in the spring, just imagine what they can do in the fall.