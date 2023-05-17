Coach Prime’s latest transfer addition is a MASSIVE CUSTOM FORD F-650

Ever since becoming the head coach of at Colorado, Deion Sanders has made a number of additions. The bulk of those have come through the transfer portal and, when combined with incoming freshman, the Buffaloes added almost an entire new roster. Among the additions include Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who played under Sanders at Jackson State.

In fact, if you look at Colorado’s current depth chart as listed at OurLads, you can see just how many new faces are on the roster:

On the defensive side of the ball, for example, 9 of the 11 projected starters are transfers. Only Trevor Woods, and incoming freshman Cormani McClain, have not joined Colorado through the portal.

That ... is a lot of new talent.

You might need a massive vehicle to transport those additions to campus.

It seems Coach Prime has that box checked now too:

Deion Sanders just bought a new, custom Ford F-650 super truck.



The standard model — without any of Sanders' additions — retails for about $150,000.



"You gotta jump like Ja Morant to get in my car" pic.twitter.com/IR4u38AFFx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 16, 2023

The F-650 comes from Ford’s line of Medium and Super Duty commercial trucks, and as noted by Front Office Sports Coach Prime’s version is customized, right down to the “PRIME” on front replacing the traditional “blue oval” Ford logo.

It has been a busy offseason for Sanders. In addition to the new customized F-650, Sanders also had the pleasure of meeting Ralphie, the school’s 1,200 pound buffalo, up close.

He also seems to have injected some new life into the program, as the school’s annual spring game was covered by ESPN and as you can see, drew a few more fans than last year’s edition:

The difference in attendance for the Colorado spring game from 2022 to 2023 is insane



pic.twitter.com/1cSdaoZwZY — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 22, 2023

You can probably fit a good number of those fans in Coach Prime’s new set of wheels.