Missouri football coach making $6 million blasts NIL

If the introduction of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) into college football has taught me one thing, it’s that most college football coaches and institutions are very unserious people. Most of the time they’re creating a boogeyman about how much players are making and how it’s ruining the sport, while conveniently leaving out many major facts that would help.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is in Destin, FL for the SEC meetings, and while at the meetings, he had a lot to say about NIL.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz says college players, thru NIL, are making more money than his brother-in-law, who is a pediatrician. “He saves lives.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 30, 2023

Oh boy, here we go again.

The entire premise against NIL was that these student-athletes would be making more money from third-party groups, not even directly from the university. However, this money they’re making would make them (/gasp) not broke college students, something nobody on Earth wants, right?

Drinkwitz also left out some very, very convenient details in his quote.

Pediatricians do save lives, and for that he should be paid more. HOWEVER, Eli Drinkwitz conveniently left out how much HE makes, which is...

$6 million.

Maybe he can help his brother-in-law out you know, spot him a few dollars because he’s got all the money apparently.

Drinkwitz did go on Twitter and post the full quote of what he said, which does help him out a bit.

Full context of question and answer. I am no way complaining about player compensation! I’m FULLY SUPPORTIVE!! Always have been! https://t.co/orKO46NpQs pic.twitter.com/JvjZgSSYdi — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) May 30, 2023

Drinkwitz is right about bad actors trying to make a dollar off NIL in the CFB world and the legislation of NIL being a problem. However, the student-athletes shouldn’t be the ones punished for that. The NCAA had YEARS to come up with a plan for an inevitable conclusion, but sat in court trying to block it.

Drinkwitz honestly could’ve just said the back half of the quote and it would be perfectly fine, but here we are. Talking about pediatrician salaries and how much Eli Drinkwitz makes.

There’s also this:

In a trend sweeping thru the SEC, schools are exploring ways to operate NIL from their foundations. It violates NCAA rules, risks Title IX infractions & straddles the employment line.



Inside a battle splintering the league: “We are all money laundering.”https://t.co/okdO8WTdGZ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 30, 2023

