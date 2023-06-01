LSU football reveals new air-conditioned helmets drawing rave reviews from players

Ask any football player and they’ll tell you the toughest part of the season is training camp. Putting on the pads multiple times a day in the August heat simply wears you down. It was tough enough in New England, so I can only imagine what that’s like down in the heat and humidity of Baton Rouge.

That might be slightly easier for the LSU Tigers this season.

The team unveiled new air-conditioned helmets for the 2023 season, and shared a video on social media of various players giving the helmets a try. The company behind the helmets is Tigeraire, a Louisiana-based company that “delivers revolutionary airflow acceleration technology for hard hats and football helmets.”

The Tigeraire website also features this quote from Ja’Marr Chase: “Tigeraire keeps me cool and helps me get my wind back quicker.”

You can watch the video here:

“That *** feels good ... It feels hella good, actually,” said defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

“That feels good, bro!” tight end Mac Markway reported. “If I’m running in this, I ain’t sweating … at all. It’s like, cold.”

According to the video, the design can also defog a visor if a player is wearing one. The system is battery-powered, and a charge is good for five hours, enough to last the longest SEC games on the schedule.

Your move Alabama.