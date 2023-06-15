Mississippi State released a 2024 SEC opponent graphic and we have so many questions

The SEC revealed the 2024 opponents on Wednesday for in conference competition when Texas and Oklahoma come to town, and with the new schedule coming out, it allowed athletic programs to get creative with their schedule releases.

However, Mississippi State’s social media teams were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should, because WHAT IS THIS?

There’s so much wrong here, we’re going to go through and dissect each one because we can’t leave anyone out.

Arkansas

Why did they give my mans a butt belly? Why is he kind of built like that photo of Bret Bielema? The answer is because this is pure Arkansas? Woo pig.

Florida

Why is it wearing jorts? Are those supposed to be jort football pants? Why does he look like he’s about to commit heinous jetski fraud?

Missouri

Missouri is definitely trying to sell you some anabolic steroid so you can look like him (do not take it).

Texas A&M

Shouldn’t have smoked that shit now I’m the Texas A&M big thumb https://t.co/npHoZS305y pic.twitter.com/fYtKmjseuY — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) June 15, 2023

Big thumb.

Ole Miss

If Katy Perry’s Left Shark crashed and burned after its’ internet fame and started a business selling CDs from the rehearsal.

Georgia

Uga stanced up, for real. That is a power pose by the other dog mascot in the SEC. One question: what’s he looking at? The national title they won? A local Zaxbys? A bright yellow tennis ball? The world will never know.

Texas

Probably the most normal looking of the designs, which says a lot because it’s Texas. This looks like a character on one of my baby sister’s tv shows who teaches children the value of hard work and friendship on the barnyard.

Tennessee

You run, but you won’t be fast enough. You try to fight back, but you won’t be strong enough. He is the harbinger of death, the sign of the end times, seeking who to devour next.

So yeah Mississippi state’s release might be weird, but it really can’t get any weirder right? Especially within the sta—

I’m going back to bed.