College football Week 0 games, ranked by what you should watch

Folks, we’ve finally made it.

After months of realignment talk, conference drama, and Congress hearings about Name, Image and Likeness, it’s finally time for the games on the field.

College football games will actually be played this week, called Week 0 because not every team is playing this weekend, and while some of them look boring on the surface, there’s some real fun games in here that can bring out the football sicko in all of us.

So what we’re here to do is rank the games based on watchability, so you know which games to watch when you turn on the TV Saturday. The most fun/watchable games will be first, so you know which games to circle this weekend.

1. Ohio @ San Diego State: 7:00 pm ET, FS1

In my Group of Five teams that could be party crashers in the final year of the four team College Football Playoff, I had the Ohio Bobcats as a team that could be a sleeper G5 team that would rise to the national eye. Not only do they return most of their starters from a fun team last year, they return star QB Kurtis Rourke. While the Maple Missile is recovering from a knee injury suffered near the end of last season, Rourke should be back healthy and ready to follow up on a fantastic season where he threw for over 3,000 yards at over nine yards per attempt. The Bobcats travel out to San Diego in Week 0 to take on an Aztecs team that prides itself on stingy defense. One of the last teams around that runs a true 3-3-5 (shoutout to Rocky Long), the Aztecs have to replace a lot of starters, including star S Patrick McMorris, who transferred to Cal. Nevertheless, the Aztecs will continue to play tough defense, while offensively a former DB in Jalen Mayden stepped in as the QB midseason and turned the offense around. Should be a pretty fun game, and it takes the top spot here.

2. Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (in Ireland): 2:30 pm ET, NBC

Ireland is becoming a real hotbed for football, with college football continuing their Aer Lingus College Football Classic by bringing Navy and Notre Dame across the pond. While having the Fighting Irish play in Ireland may seem like an unfair advantage, the Irish have to deal with their own expectations as well. They come into the season ranked No. 13 in the nation, and with a strong season could find themselves in the New Years Six once again.

Second-year head coach Marcus Freeman brought in former Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to lead the offense this year, and LT Joe Alt is a future first round pick. They also remain strong on the defensive side of the ball, with CB Benjamin Morrison leading the secondary. They match up against Navy, who is going through a little bit of a change at the top. HC Brian Newberry takes over after Ken Niumatalolo was fired, and the under center triple option is being phased out of the Midshipmen’s offense (sad, single tear rolls down my cheek). However, the Midshipmen will always play tough and disciplined, and getting QB Tai Lavatai back should help. Watch this one to see Sam Hartman in a new jersey and the atmosphere in Ireland.

3. San Jose State @ No. 6 USC: 8:00 pm ET, Pac-12 Network

This one is simple: Caleb Williams. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and potential top pick in the 2024 NFL Draftis back for the Trojans to repeat his success last year, while the Trojans look to finally make the College Football Playoff. The offense will be good: Lincoln Riley pulling the strings, Williams at QB, and a bevy of receiver talent led by Brenden Rice (son of yes, Jerry Rice), the Trojans will put up points on everyone. The question is the defense, which was porous last year. USC brings in transfers such as former Georgia DT Bear Alexander to help shore that up, but it remains to be seen how effective it’ll be. San Jose State is led by QB Chevan Cordeiro, and the Spartans are upset minded, but this one is all about USC and Williams. The only reason this isn’t higher is because this game is on Pac-12 Network, which is...an issue to say the least.

4. Hawaii @ Vanderbilt: 7:30 pm ET, SEC Network

Ok look, hear me out. I think Vanderbilt is going in the right direction. In another year under head coach Clark Lea, the Commodores should be more competitive in an SEC East that outside of Georgia isn’t very inspiring. Sophomore QB AJ Swann has talent, and the receiver room has three talented options in Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan and Quincy Skinner Jr. The defense has yet to come along for the ride, but after finishing 5-7 last year, the hope is that Vanderbilt can (gasp!) make a bowl game. The same can’t really be said for Hawaii. Timmy Chang inherited a BAD roster, with BAD facilities and HORRENDOUS vibes after Todd Graham left. The passing game wasn’t fully there last year, being extremely inefficient, but they do have 5’7 dynamo Tylan Hines back at RB. Find ways to get him the ball, and this game could get very funny, very quick.

5. UTEP @ Jacksonville State: 5:30 pm ET, CBS Sports Network

The first game in the Conference-USA era for Jacksonville State comes in Week 0. After being one of the best teams at the FCS level, the Gamecocks come up to C-USA and could make some noise early with a win over UTEP. This one is simple: if you want to see how an FCS team coming up to the G5 level is going to look, come no further.

6. FIU @ Louisiana Tech: 9:00 pm ET, CBS Sports Network

Look, we’re getting to the bottom of the barrel here, but I guess I have to say something nice about FIU, so here goes (#RollOwls): second year head coach Mike MacIntyre isn’t doing a bad job. Yes that team is going to be bad, but the staff is fine and it was going to take some time before FIU can be back to being competitive. 4-8 is a positive first step.

7. UMass @ New Mexico State: 7:00 pm ET, ESPN

UMass head coach Don Brown has one of my favorite football sayings ever, and it’s so simple: “Solve your problems with aggression”.

Doing a Don Brown study this week. Came across these that I really liked. “Solve your problems with aggression”. pic.twitter.com/P0gBOCE16a — Cain Clifton ‍☠️ (@CainClifton_) June 28, 2022

Outside of that ... look, it’s football, man. We prayed for times like this, so I will be there no matter what.