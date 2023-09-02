Texas State WR Joey Hobert’s catch against Baylor might end the race for Catch of the Year

We are not yet finished with the first full week of college football action.

But thanks to Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert, the chase for Catch of the Year might be over.

Texas State is on the road taking on Baylor — and giving the Bears everything they can handle — and Hobert is certainly doing his part. Through three quarter of action the Bobcats lead 42-24, and Hobert has 6 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas State.

However, it is this catch which is blowing up social media tonight:

They call him Joe Dirt because he runs dirty routes - and makes dirty catches



@joey_hobert12



ESPN+#EatEmUp #TakeBackTexas #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/CcXt7vaD0x — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) September 3, 2023

To fully appreciate this catch, you need to take it in from every possible angle:

Even better? Hobert made the reception without the use of gloves. That’s just good, old-school fun right there.

Texas State finished the drive with a touchdown to take a 35-24 lead. The Bobcats extended the lead early in the fourth quarter when Hobert pulled in his first touchdown grab of the season.

But it was nowhere near this reception, which people will be talking about for weeks to come.