Oregon took their final shot at Colorado with an epic recap video

Oregon heard for a full week about how Coach Prime was going to come into Eugene with his team of self-professed “dogs” and kick the crap out of them. They kept the receipts, and when the dust settled on Oregon’s 42-6 win over Colorado, the Ducks dropped this.

It’s been largely misrepresented that this is a new thing for Oregon football. In fact, the team have been doing their post-game cinematic recap videos “Ducks vs. Them” all season long. It’s just that this is the first one people really took notice of, because of the Sanders and Colorado hype.

Related Bet on Oregon and Colorado at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ludicrous credit to the team that puts this together, because they managed to tell a movie-length story in under six minutes. Oregon’s perspective on the game was that this was story of talk vs. walk. Style vs. substance. Individuals vs. togetherness. It’s a little cliched, sure, but the video manages to back it all up.

We get every piece of trash talk Colorado players were saying prior to the game, including dragging their cleats over the Oregon “O” at center field, only to have all the talk vanish between the whistles. Deion’s “dogs” got walked by the Ducks, and it came after a full week of them hearing that “Coach Prime” was going to embarrass them.

Victory doesn’t get much sweeter than this.