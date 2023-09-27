New Mexico State QB peed on New Mexico’s logo, starting college football’s biggest URINE BEEF

A lot was made of Colorado players stomping on the Oregon logo during their trip to Eugene, but it’s nothing compared to what happened in New Mexico.

Video emerged of New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia urinating on New Mexico’s logo in an inside practice facility ahead of the rivalry game.

CFB QB Pees on Rival's Logo: Video appears to show New Mexico State's Diego Pavia disrespecting New Mexico's logo (KOB 4)

It’s started all sorts of Urine Beef between the the Aggies and Lobos. Coincidentally, “Urine Beef” is also what I call a cookout at Kirk Cousins’ house, but I digress.

KOB in Albuquerque obtained video of the incident, but both schools are remaining fairly quiet about how they’re dealing with the issues. New Mexico reportedly made New Mexico State aware of the incident, but there’s been no mention of disciplinary action at this time.

When asked about the video allegedly depicting NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia urinating at UNM's indoor practice, Coach Danny Gonzales did not comment on the situation. @KOB4 — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) September 26, 2023

I’m all for some gentle ribbing as part of a rivalry. Hell, I have no problem stomping on a logo at midfield to fire up a team and emphasize the drama. Pissing on an indoor logo with nobody to see is just gross and cowardly. If you want to make a statement then own it in front of every one. Sneak around like a kid on Halloween to prank your opponent when they don’t even know about it until video emerges.

The Aggies would go on to beat the Lobos 27-17, largely thanks to Pavia who threw for over 200 yards and led the team in rushing yards. Maybe the urine hyped him up, but it’s still gross as hell.