Oregon State uses the ‘Tush Push’ to help get past Utah

The “Tush Push” is spreading.

The short-yardage play has been the talk of the NFL the past season-plus, thanks to how effective the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have been when running the design. Their success has led to some even wondering if the play should be banned, or if it violates the spirit of the rules, if not the rules themselves.

However, we all know that football is a copycat game, and if something works for one team, others are sure to follow. That was the case Friday night when Oregon State hosted Utah in a big Pac-12 matchup. The Beavers emerged victorious by a final score of 21-7, and the Tush Push played a big role.

Early in the game, the Beavers faced a 4th and 1 just outside the red zone. Rather than settle for a field goal, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith kept his offense on the field, and the Beavers called for the Tush Push:

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei picked up the first down to extend the drive, and Oregon State capped off the possession with a touchdown run from Damien Martinez to take an early 7-0 lead.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter.

Holding a 14-0 lead, Oregon State faced another 4th and 1, this time at the Utah 45-yard line. Once more Smith kept his offense on the field, and once more the Beavers aligned in the Tush Push formation.

Only this time, they had something up their sleeves:

Rather than dive forward for the one yard, Uiagalelei instead pitches to running back Silas Bolden, who rips off a 45-yard touchdown run to extend Oregon State’s lead to 21-0.

This is a brilliant sequence from Oregon State, dating back to the first quarter. Because they ran the quarterback on the Tush Push in the first quarter, it set up this touchdown run in the fourth. If you watch that play again, watch the interior of the Utah defense collapse on the threat of the QB sneak, giving Bolden an easier path to the edge.

GIven that football is a copycat sport, can we expect to see this in the Eagles’ playbook sometime soon?

Time will tell.