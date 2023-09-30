Cosmo Cougar’s insane stunt helps BYU begin their Big 12 journey

Having joined the Big 12 for the 2023 football season, BYU played their first home conference game on Friday night against visiting Cincinnati.

As you might expect, Cosmo Cougar had something in store for the occasion.

BYU’s mascot is known for its impressive athletic feats, which often involve walking on stilts, riding motorcycles, and some impressive slam dunks during basketball season:

But something special was needed as BYU kicked off their first-ever home game conference game in the Big 12.

That meant backflips. And fire:

backflips with a normal jumprope wasn’t extreme enough ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S7wxxvdQFc — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) September 30, 2023

This seems rather insane. And very hot as well.

While it might seem terrifying, it worked. BYU beat Cincinnati 35-27 behind a pair of touchdown passes from Kedon Slovis as the Cougars overcame a slow start on offense to build a 14-10 lead at halftime. They extended that lead to 21-10 early in the third quarter on this touchdown run from LJ Martin:

If Cosmo Cougar is jumproping through flames in September, just imagine what we might see later this season.