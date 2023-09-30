Daijahn Anthony sent LSU QB Jayden Daniels into the ether with this hit

Make no mistake about it, football is not a contact sport.

It is a collision sport.

Our latest reminder of that fact comes to us from Saturday’s critical SEC tile between LSU and Mississippi. Early in the first quarter, the Tigers faced a 3rd and 6 just outside the Mississippi red zone. With the crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at full voice, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped to throw.

With some pressure collapsing around him, Daniels stepped up and then flushed to his right, a desperate attempt to get the first down with his legs.

Along came safety Daijahn Anthony:

Anthony decleats Daniels, knocking the LSU quarterback to the turf, and separating Daniels from the football. Trey Washington recovered for Mississippi, and the entire sideline exploded after the hit.

Mississippi then went on to score a touchdown on their ensuing possession to take a 14-0 lead on this burst from running back Ulysses Bentley IV:

This is a critical game for Lane Kiffin and Mississippi. Kiffin enters this game with a 5-7 record against ranked opponents during his time at Mississippi. When you include his time at Tennessee, Kiffin is now 8-22 in his coaching career against ranked opponents.

Plus, a loss would all but end Mississippi’s thoughts of an SEC West title.

Perhaps Daijahn Anthony got the message.