Maryland tries to distract Indiana’s kicker by channeling Kevin James

That meme you’ve seen all over social media? Maryland used it on Saturday

By Mark Schofield
/ new

That image of Kevin James with a sheepish grin that you have seen plastered all over social media in recent days?

It has now made its way to college football.

Indiana visited College Park to take on Maryland Saturday, and the Terrapins won in convincing fashion by a final score of 44-17 to improve to 5-0 on the season. For Maryland, it is their first 5-0 start since the 2001 season, when the Terrapins finished 10-1, won the ACC Championship, and lost in the Orange Bowl to Florida.

Late in the game with the home team holding a 37-3 lead, the visiting Hoosiers finally found the end zone, on a touchdown pass from Brendan Sorsby to Donaven McCulley. Kicker Chris Freeman took the field for the extra point attempt, and as captured by Wesley Brown, who covers Maryland and recruiting for 247Sports, Freeman had quite the background for his try:

The Hoosiers tacked on another late touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Freeman had to overcome not one, but two, sheepish comedians staring back at him along with a Terrapin:

Freeman converted both PAT attempts, perhaps the lone bright spot on the afternoon for Indiana fans.

Except for those who love some Kevin James.

