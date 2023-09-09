Georgia’s defense snares the luckiest interception of the 2023 CFB season

There is a popular posting format on X — or Twitter if you still call it that — Threads, Post, Mastadon, or wherever you spend your social media time these days that goes something like this: Someone will post an image, followed by a description of something that happened shortly thereafter that seems unimaginable given the underlying image.

For example, during Thursday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, this photo was shared of a Patrick Mahomes pass hitting wide receiver Kadarius Toney right in the hands:

This ended up being a Patrick Mahomes pick-6 pic.twitter.com/OoKV5gxauW — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 8, 2023

As described in the caption, the pass went right through Toney’s hands for a Pick-Six.

In that spirit, here is an image from today’s game between Georgia and Ball State:

This pass results in a Georgia interception, which you have to see to believe:

Look at this INSANE INT in the Ball State-Georgia game.... pic.twitter.com/3hR7IxCzs7 — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 9, 2023

The pass ricochets off the right calf of tight end Maximus Webster and bounces into the air, long enough for Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss to turn around and catch the ball off the carom for the interception.

Of course, many believe the last thing Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs need is some luck on their side. After all, the twice-defending national champions have what many consider to be the easiest schedule in the SEC, as the Bulldogs avoid both Alabama and LSU out of the SEC West, and their non-conference games are UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB, and a visit to Georgia Tech.

As you might expect, Georgia rolled today with a 45-3 win over Ball State to improve to 2-0.

Thanks to one of the luckiest interceptions you’ll ever see.