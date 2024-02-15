‘College Football 25’ is coming as EA Sports drops teaser trailer

EA Sports released a teaser trailer on Thursday for the long-awaited return of their college football series.

And football fans can hardly contain their excitement.

After years without the game, following litigation involving players’ name, image, and likeness, the beloved series is set to return. The last version was “NCAA Football ‘14,” with Denard Robinson on the cover.

To give you a sense of just how long has passed since the last version of this game, Robinson is now the Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Michigan.

Now, the game is truly coming back — something that the teaser trailer addresses — and fans do not have to wait much longer. EA Sports promises a deeper look at the game in May, with a release slated for this summer:

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

As you might expect, reaction was overwhelmingly positive:

Gonna be spending obscene amounts of NIL money and breaking recruiting promises until we face extreme consequences at which point we hop right back in the coaching carousel for greener pastures LET’S GO PEOPLE — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 15, 2024

this genuinely could be the best sports game ever made — Steel City Creative - Sports Creative (@steel_city_crtv) February 15, 2024

We are really getting a new college football game, I used to pray for times like this #CFB25pic.twitter.com/7uad1VcVXb https://t.co/dhvnMTRP2Z — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) February 15, 2024

Hype levels are off the charts https://t.co/3JqtmALxhi pic.twitter.com/kXFD7KFH1g — Dakota Moyer (@DakotaMoyer) February 15, 2024

Legit chills. A decade of waiting, man. God damn https://t.co/UdZrXNi3XE — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) February 15, 2024

The teaser trailer does not give much away, but showcases some of the graphics fans can expect in the upcoming release, as well as some of the mascots that fans can expect to see in the game. It is very likely that the May “full reveal” will illustrate even more of what fans can look forward to when the game is released this summer.

I, for one, look forward to taking over at the Naval Academy and riding the flexbone offense to the promised land. See everyone at the Rose Bowl.