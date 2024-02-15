 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

‘College Football 25’ is coming as EA Sports drops teaser trailer

YESSSSSSSSSSSSS

By Mark Schofield
/ new

EA Sports released a teaser trailer on Thursday for the long-awaited return of their college football series.

And football fans can hardly contain their excitement.

After years without the game, following litigation involving players’ name, image, and likeness, the beloved series is set to return. The last version was “NCAA Football ‘14,” with Denard Robinson on the cover.

To give you a sense of just how long has passed since the last version of this game, Robinson is now the Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Michigan.

Now, the game is truly coming back — something that the teaser trailer addresses — and fans do not have to wait much longer. EA Sports promises a deeper look at the game in May, with a release slated for this summer:

As you might expect, reaction was overwhelmingly positive:

The teaser trailer does not give much away, but showcases some of the graphics fans can expect in the upcoming release, as well as some of the mascots that fans can expect to see in the game. It is very likely that the May “full reveal” will illustrate even more of what fans can look forward to when the game is released this summer.

I, for one, look forward to taking over at the Naval Academy and riding the flexbone offense to the promised land. See everyone at the Rose Bowl.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...