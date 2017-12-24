Fantasy football Week 16: Start or Sit Drew Brees?

Drew Brees hopes to lead the New Orleans Saints to a win Sunday in a rematch at home with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Brees had 26 completions for 271 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in their first meeting two weeks ago. The Saints lost that contest. The Falcons’ passing defense has been decent this season. It was lit up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 15 for 299 yards and three touchdowns, however.

Brees stayed steady in his Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets. He completed 26 passes again for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The 17th-year playcaller could have had more touchdowns, but the scores were negated by penalties. Brees has been held below 300 yards passing in each game since Week 11.

Fantasy impact: Brees is playing well, but he is not reaching an elite level, partly because the Saints’ running game is a lot better this season, and they do not have to rely on the pass as much. Brees can get revenge in a high-stakes game versus the Falcons Sunday. He will need to play with a lot more confidence, though. Owners should anticipate he will be able to match his Week 14 showing.

Recommendation: Start