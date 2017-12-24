Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns injury update: How to handle Jaguars WRs vs. 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are listing Allen Hurns as questionable to face the San Francisco 49ers, while Marqise Lee has been ruled out.

Lee is battling an ankle injury that kept him out of all three practices this week. Hurns is also dealing with an ankle issue, though he was limited in all three sessions this week, so there’s a decent chance he plays.

With the possibility of both Lee and Hurns being out this week, that makes Keelan Cole a very tempting fantasy play on Sunday. Westbrook had already become a viable weapon with those two veterans in the lineup, so the rookie is a sneaky start in Week 16.

Fantasy Impact: If Hurns is active, he will face a 49ers defense allowing the 14th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Even if Hurns is active, keep him on the bench. Cole is the most viable fantasy receiver in this offense.