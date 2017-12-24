Leonard Fournette injury update: How to handle Jaguars RB vs. 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer listing Leonard Fournette on the injury report, so he should be ready to rock against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fournette, who’s been one of the biggest fantasy performers among rookies this year, missed Week 15 with a quad injury. The Jaguars didn’t need him in their blowout home win over the Houston Texans, but they’ll need him in Week 16 versus a surging 49ers team.

In 11 games this season, Fournette has rushed for 923 yards and eight touchdowns on 231 carries. He has also caught 29 passes for 213 yards and one score. He is a big reason why the Jaguars have gone from being a bottom-feeder to a playoff team in 2017.

Fantasy Impact: Fournette will face a 49ers defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs over the past five weeks. While it is a tough matchup, start Fournette this Sunday.