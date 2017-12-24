Michael Thomas injury update: Fantasy status for Saints WR

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons in a huge Week 16 matchup, and they might be a little short-handed. The Saints announced on Saturday that wide receiver Michael Thomas has been added to the injury report. He is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Thomas was not mentioned on the practice participation reports this week. This suggests the injury happened Friday but they waited until Saturday to see how the hamstring responded.

Fantasy impact: The Saints and Falcons square off at 1:00 p.m. ET, which means you will know if he is active before you make any other decisions. If he is active, the hamstring will be a concern. However, he is a player that if active, you start. Thomas got off to an inconsistent start this season, but the past three weeks he has been on a roll. If active, you have to play him in your fantasy championship game.