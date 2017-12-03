Matt Forte injury update: How to handle Jets RB vs. Chiefs

The New York Jets are listing running back Matt Forte as questionable against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. He did not practice Wednesday before returning for two-straight sessions to end the week.

A knee injury kept Forte limited for the past month, just as he was starting to take command of the Jets’ backfield. He missed two games before returning in Week 12 vs. the Carolina Panthers, but he could only muster up 26 yards on 10 carries. He also did not catch a pass, just the second time he has failed to do so when active this season.

Fantasy Advice: If Forte plays, he faces a Chiefs defense allowing the fifth-most rushing yards to running backs this season. Because he is uncertain for Sunday, Bilal Powell will likely draw the start yet again, so play it safe and bench Forte for Week 13, even if he is active.