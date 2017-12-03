Chris Hogan injury update: How to handle Patriots WR vs. Bills

The New England Patriots have ruled out Chris Hogan for their Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

This was the expected move after Hogan did not practice this week, something he has failed to do since Week 8. A right shoulder injury he suffered that week is what has kept him out for so long, and there is no certainty he returns before the end of the season.

In eight games, Hogan has caught 33 passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns. But over his last three games, Hogan has caught just 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns.

Fantasy Advice: With Hogan out yet again, expect to see Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett continue to have bigger roles in the passing game. Cooks has benefited the most from Hogan’s absence, as Cooks ranks fifth in fantasy scoring among wide receivers over the last three weeks.