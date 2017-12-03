Kelvin Benjamin injury update: How to handle Bills WR vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are listing Kelvin Benjamin as out against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Benjamin is recovering from a knee injury that saw him carted off the field in Week 11. It looked like it may be bad enough to sideline him for the rest of the season, but he recovered enough that he was questionable to play in Week 12.

Even so, the earliest Benjamin may return now is in Week 14. He is no longer someone you should keep rostered going into the fantasy playoffs. Even when he does return, Benjamin has virtually no chemistry with Tyrod Taylor since the former was traded from Carolina midseason.

This has been nothing short of a disastrous trade for the Bills.

Fantasy Impact: Had Benjamin been active, he would have faced a Patriots defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While it’s a great matchup, Benjamin won’t play.