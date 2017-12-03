Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 13 Quarterbacks

Week 13 of the fantasy football season is here, and we're back with another crop of start/sit options. We have a nice set of data about each team through six weeks, and can make informed decisions on good plays and traps. With that in mind, we'll pick quarterbacks who should exceed expectations in Week 13, along with three you should probably sit.

Start

Rivers is red-hot right now, with seven touchdowns against one interception is his past three games and coming off a monster performance on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. The Chargers have a division title in their sights and a revenge narrative after losing to the previously-winless Browns in Week 16 last season. Lock and load.

Thanks to the Chiefs’ swoon, the Raiders are right in the division mix, as well. Last week, Carr had his first multi-touchdown game since Week 7, and he did it against the stingy Broncos’ defense. This week, Carr faces a Giants team clearly in the tank and without Janoris Jenkins. True, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree won’t be playing, either, but guys like Seth Roberts and especially Jared Cook should have little trouble picking up the slack.

Bortles threw for 330 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Week 7, and that was before he added Dede Westbrook to his receiver corps. Bortles has thrown at least 30 passes in all four games since then, and another heavy dose of passing should be on the table this week, especially if the Jags keep putting the brakes on Leonard Fournette, who has had games of 12 and 17 carries the past three weeks.

Sit

Alex Smith , Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Smith’s first eight games: 16 touchdown passes, zero interceptions. Smith’s last three games: Three touchdowns, four interceptions. What exactly has happened here is unclear, but something has changed for Smith and the Chiefs’ offense and it makes it really hard to trust Smith, even in a solid matchup against the Jets.

The Ravens are allowing the second-fewest points to quarterbacks and Stafford is playing on an injured ankle. That’s not a great combination, even with how terrific Stafford has been the past four weeks. This has all the makings of a fantasy trap game, which could be fatal for owners on the playoff fence.

Garoppolo might be the savior for the 49ers in 2018, and he might put up some impressive games before the end of 2017, now that he’s taken over as the starter. But this week does not feel like a great one for throwing Jimmy G into fantasy lineups, on the road against a stingy pass defense.