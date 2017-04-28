The Los Angeles Chargers have drafted Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He was the second receiver off the board, following Corey Davis. Williams joins a Chargers roster that includes Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Tyrell Williams, and Dontrelle Inman at receiver.

Williams might be the most divisive receiver in this year’s draft. Critics will point to his lack of speed and drops as reasons he may not develop into a true WR1 in the NFL. Supporters note his speed/size combination, impeccable ball skills, and a rich collection of highlight plays from his 2016 campaign.

He draws comparisons to Alshon Jeffery and Plaxico Burress, receivers who don’t consistently create separation but can win downfield with 50/50 jump balls or over-the-shoulder catches. He can also work the interior of the field and rely on his athleticism to turn slants into big gains.

Fantasy impact: The big-bodied receiver is going to make a lot of contested catches thanks to his size, which bodes well at the next level against physical cornerbacks. After Allen, the Chargers have several pass-catching options, but they all come with plenty of question marks. And even Allen is a concern given injuries.

Rivers is the big beneficiary of another receiver, but what Mike Williams will do with his new team is tough to say. Can Tyrell Williams build on his 2016 season of 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns? If he does and Allen is healthy, Mike Williams’ rookie ceiling is significantly lower. If Tyrell Williams and Inman do not build on 2016, it goes up.