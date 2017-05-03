ESPN fantasy football rule change helps defense/special teams scoring

After years of frustration, ESPN is making an important change to scoring for defense/special teams units. ESPN’s Matthew Berry announced on Wednesday that D/ST units will no longer be docked for points allowed on the offense’s own turnovers.

A recurring issue has been when your team defense is docked points because their own offense screwed up. For example, you have the Seattle Seahawks defense pitching a shutout. Then Russell Wilson throws an interception that is run back for a touchdown. In the past, your team defense would be dinged for the six points, plus the extra point or two-point conversion. Even though the defense was not on the field for the six points, any “points allowed” categories were impacted by it.

You will still lose points on the extra point or two-point conversion because the defense/special teams is on the field for that, but the six points on the turnover will not count against you.

All I can say is, it’s about time.