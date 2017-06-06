The NFL draft has come and gone, so we now have a good idea of what all 32 teams will look like this year. The 2017 season is still several months away, so for now, every club is in the midst of OTAs.

These serve as our first look at players on the field for some light practicing since last season ended. It’s the first time we’re seeing incoming rookies like Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, and Dalvin Cook on an NFL field, even if it is just glorified practices.

We’re also getting a look at old stars with new teams for the first time, including Adrian Peterson with the New Orleans Saints, Jamaal Charles with the Denver Broncos, Latavius Murray with the Minnesota Vikings, and LeGarrette Blount with the Philadelphia Eagles.

What better time than now for a fresh batch of fantasy football rankings for running backs in standard leagues. That’s what we’re here to offer you today, free of charge as always.

Running backs (standard), June

(SK: Scott Kaliska, JG: Jeff Goldberg, JM: Jason Marcum)