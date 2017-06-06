 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2017 fantasy football rankings, June: Running backs for standard leagues

Our updated ranking of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2017 NFL season now that OTAs are in full swing.

By Jason Marcum
The NFL draft has come and gone, so we now have a good idea of what all 32 teams will look like this year. The 2017 season is still several months away, so for now, every club is in the midst of OTAs.

These serve as our first look at players on the field for some light practicing since last season ended. It’s the first time we’re seeing incoming rookies like Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, and Dalvin Cook on an NFL field, even if it is just glorified practices.

We’re also getting a look at old stars with new teams for the first time, including Adrian Peterson with the New Orleans Saints, Jamaal Charles with the Denver Broncos, Latavius Murray with the Minnesota Vikings, and LeGarrette Blount with the Philadelphia Eagles.

What better time than now for a fresh batch of fantasy football rankings for running backs in standard leagues. That’s what we’re here to offer you today, free of charge as always.

Running backs (standard), June

(SK: Scott Kaliska, JG: Jeff Goldberg, JM: Jason Marcum)

2017 fantasy football rankings, RB Standard - June

Rk Consensus Tm SK JG JM
1 David Johnson ARI 1 2 1
2 Le'Veon Bell PIT 2 1 2
3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 3 3 3
4 Melvin Gordon LAC 5 4 4
5 LeSean McCoy BUF 4 5 5
6 Jordan Howard CHI 6 6 6
7 DeMarco Murray TEN 8 7 7
8 Devonta Freeman ATL 7 9 9
9 Jay Ajayi MIA 9 8 8
10 Todd Gurley LAR 10 11 12
11 Lamar Miller HOU 12 12 10
12 Leonard Fournette JAC 11 10 14
13 Carlos Hyde SF 14 15 11
14 Isaiah Crowell CLE 16 13 15
15 Christian McCaffrey CAR 15 18 13
16 Mark Ingram NO 19 14 18
17 Marshawn Lynch OAK 13 19 20
18 Joe Mixon CIN 17 21 21
19 C.J. Anderson DEN 20 23 16
20 Tevin Coleman ATL 23 17 22
21 Ty Montgomery GB 22 24 17
22 Ameer Abdullah DET 25 22 23
23 Eddie Lacy SEA 18 26 27
24 Dalvin Cook MIN 27 20 26
25 Mike Gillislee NE 28 16 30
26 Spencer Ware KC 21 29 25
27 Bilal Powell NYJ 24 35 19
28 Frank Gore IND 26 30 28
29 Paul Perkins NYG 30 25 32
30 Doug Martin TB 35 27 35
31 Danny Woodhead BAL 33 42 24
32 LeGarrette Blount PHI 29 34 37
33 Adrian Peterson NO 31 36 33
34 Robert Kelley WAS 32 33 36
35 Theo Riddick DET 34 40 29
36 Samaje Perine WAS 36 28 44
37 Matt Forte NYJ 39 31 38
38 C.J. Prosise SEA 38 38 34
39 Kareem Hunt KC 42 33 41
40 Duke Johnson Jr. CLE 45 41 31
41 Derrick Henry TEN 41 32 47
42 Latavius Murray MIN 40 39 42
43 Jonathan Stewart CAR 37 37 49
44 Kenneth Dixon BAL 43 44 39
45 Alvin Kamara NO 51 51 43
46 Jamaal Charles DEN 46 45 40
47 Giovani Bernard CIN 44 47 51
48 James White NE 48 46 46
49 Jeremy Hill CIN 49 43 50
50 Terrance West BAL 47 48 51
-- Darren Sproles PHI 50 51 45
-- Chris Thompson WAS 51 51 48
-- Dion Lewis NE 51 49 51
-- Kenyan Drake MIA 51 50 51