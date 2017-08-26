Drafting a tight end can prove to be one of the more challenging decisions for your fantasy team. Reason being, this is a position that has major question marks from top to bottom.
The consensus No. 1 tight is Rob Gronkowski, but he has yet to make it through a full 16-game season since 2011. Gronkowski missed eight games last season. He also missed a combined 14 games from 2012-13. Draft him at your own peril.
The same goes for Jordan Reed. He is arguably the second-best tight end, but his durability makes him a tough sell early in fantasy drafts. That’s also the case with Tyler Eifert, who is a fantasy stud when healthy, but he has missed 26 games over the last three seasons.
All of this is why drafting a tight end is often a boom-or-bust proposition. We’re sorting through all the concerns with a fresh set of tight end rankings for the new fantasy season.
Tight end rankings, preseason Week 3
(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)
Preseason TE rankings
|Rk
|Consensus
|Tm
|SK
|JG
|DG
|AW
|ZS
|JM
|Rk
|Consensus
|Tm
|SK
|JG
|DG
|AW
|ZS
|JM
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|NE
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Jimmy Graham
|SEA
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Greg Olsen
|CAR
|3
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Tyler Eifert
|CIN
|6
|6
|13
|7
|6
|6
|7
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|7
|7
|7
|6
|10
|7
|8
|Delanie Walker
|TEN
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7
|9
|9
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|10
|9
|10
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Martellus Bennett
|GB
|9
|10
|11
|10
|8
|11
|11
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|13
|11
|9
|14
|11
|10
|12
|Eric Ebron
|DET
|12
|14
|6
|11
|13
|14
|13
|Hunter Henry
|LAC
|11
|12
|16
|13
|12
|12
|14
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|16
|15
|14
|15
|16
|13
|15
|Julius Thomas
|MIA
|18
|13
|12
|16
|17
|15
|16
|Jason Witten
|DAL
|17
|16
|18
|12
|14
|16
|17
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|HOU
|19
|17
|23
|17
|15
|17
|18
|Coby Fleener
|NO
|14
|18
|17
|18
|23
|19
|19
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|15
|20
|19
|19
|20
|20
|20
|Antonio Gates
|LAC
|20
|19
|20
|20
|22
|18
|21
|Jared Cook
|OAK
|22
|21
|15
|22
|19
|21
|22
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|21
|22
|21
|21
|18
|22
|23
|David Njoku
|CLE
|24
|23
|24
|25
|21
|23
|23
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|23
|--
|22
|--
|--
|25
|24
|Charles Clay
|BUF
|25
|24
|--
|24
|25
|24
|25
|Zach Miller
|CHI
|--
|25
|25
|--
|24
|--
|--
|Benjamin Watson
|BAL
|--
|--
|--
|23
|--
|--