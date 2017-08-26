 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fantasy Football rankings 2017: Tight ends

The preseason is halfway over, so we updated our rankings of the top fantasy tight ends.

By Jason Marcum
Drafting a tight end can prove to be one of the more challenging decisions for your fantasy team. Reason being, this is a position that has major question marks from top to bottom.

The consensus No. 1 tight is Rob Gronkowski, but he has yet to make it through a full 16-game season since 2011. Gronkowski missed eight games last season. He also missed a combined 14 games from 2012-13. Draft him at your own peril.

The same goes for Jordan Reed. He is arguably the second-best tight end, but his durability makes him a tough sell early in fantasy drafts. That’s also the case with Tyler Eifert, who is a fantasy stud when healthy, but he has missed 26 games over the last three seasons.

All of this is why drafting a tight end is often a boom-or-bust proposition. We’re sorting through all the concerns with a fresh set of tight end rankings for the new fantasy season.

Tight end rankings, preseason Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

Preseason TE rankings

Rk Consensus Tm SK JG DG AW ZS JM
Rk Consensus Tm SK JG DG AW ZS JM
1 Rob Gronkowski NE 1 1 1 1 1 1
2 Travis Kelce KC 2 2 2 2 2 2
3 Jordan Reed WAS 4 3 3 3 3 3
4 Jimmy Graham SEA 5 4 4 5 4 4
5 Greg Olsen CAR 3 5 5 4 5 5
6 Tyler Eifert CIN 6 6 13 7 6 6
7 Kyle Rudolph MIN 7 7 7 6 10 7
8 Delanie Walker TEN 8 8 8 8 7 9
9 Zach Ertz PHI 10 9 10 9 9 8
10 Martellus Bennett GB 9 10 11 10 8 11
11 Jack Doyle IND 13 11 9 14 11 10
12 Eric Ebron DET 12 14 6 11 13 14
13 Hunter Henry LAC 11 12 16 13 12 12
14 Austin Hooper ATL 16 15 14 15 16 13
15 Julius Thomas MIA 18 13 12 16 17 15
16 Jason Witten DAL 17 16 18 12 14 16
17 C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU 19 17 23 17 15 17
18 Coby Fleener NO 14 18 17 18 23 19
19 Cameron Brate TB 15 20 19 19 20 20
20 Antonio Gates LAC 20 19 20 20 22 18
21 Jared Cook OAK 22 21 15 22 19 21
22 O.J. Howard TB 21 22 21 21 18 22
23 David Njoku CLE 24 23 24 25 21 23
23 Evan Engram NYG 23 -- 22 -- -- 25
24 Charles Clay BUF 25 24 -- 24 25 24
25 Zach Miller CHI -- 25 25 -- 24 --
-- Benjamin Watson BAL -- -- -- 23 -- --