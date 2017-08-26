Drafting a tight end can prove to be one of the more challenging decisions for your fantasy team. Reason being, this is a position that has major question marks from top to bottom.

The consensus No. 1 tight is Rob Gronkowski, but he has yet to make it through a full 16-game season since 2011. Gronkowski missed eight games last season. He also missed a combined 14 games from 2012-13. Draft him at your own peril.

The same goes for Jordan Reed. He is arguably the second-best tight end, but his durability makes him a tough sell early in fantasy drafts. That’s also the case with Tyler Eifert, who is a fantasy stud when healthy, but he has missed 26 games over the last three seasons.

All of this is why drafting a tight end is often a boom-or-bust proposition. We’re sorting through all the concerns with a fresh set of tight end rankings for the new fantasy season.

Tight end rankings, preseason Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)